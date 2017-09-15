BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– CLEVELAND – Their winning streak at an unfathomable 20 games, the Indians try match the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak in history as Mike Clevinger starts the finale of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Game starts 12:10 p.m.

– LIMA, Peru – The International Olympic Committee is set to give formal approval to Paris for the 2024 Games and Los Angeles for the 2028 Games at its meeting.

– LOS ANGELES – With Los Angeles set to be awarded hosting duties for the 2028 Summer Games by an International Olympic Committee vote in Peru, the city lights the Olympic cauldron at the Coliseum with a gaggle of former Olympians on hand.

– TAMPA, Fla. – Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers are back to work following a six-day, Hurricane Irma-imposed layoff that delayed the start to their season.

– OXNARD, Calif. – The Miami Dolphins flew to California last weekend to avoid Hurricane Irma. After uneasy eight days without a practice or a game, they’re finally hitting the fields at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp complex to prepare for Sunday’s debut against the Chargers.

– PITTSBURGH – The youth movement at outside linebacker for the Steelers may already be over. T.J. Watt and Anthony Chickillo combined for four sacks in an opening win over Cleveland while veterans James Harrison and Arthur Moats played sparingly.

– ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – After allowing Melvin Gordon to scamper for 21 yards on his first carry, the Denver Broncos – without two key run-stuffers – limited the Chargers’ star running back to just 33 yards on his final 17 carries for a 1.94-yard average. Next up, Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.

– Given their performances in the openers, it’s a fair question to wonder if there will be more sacks than points when the Texans visit the Bengals on Thursday night.

– CINCINNATI – Andy Dalton followed the worst game of his career with one of his best in 2014, showing resilience. He’s trying to do it again when the Bengals host the Texans on Thursday night, a matchup of two teams that had huge struggles at quarterback in their openers.

– GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 24 Florida is back at practice and trying to make up for time lost because of Hurricane Irma. The Gators host 23rd-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, trying to avoid the program’s first 0-2 start since 1971.

– Time for the rest of the Big 12 to step up. No. 2 Oklahoma gave the conference a signature victory last week at Ohio State. This week two other ranked Big 12 teams hit the road for the worst kind of games: against nonconference opponents that are good enough to pull an upset but not so good as to be considered equals.

– Matt Duchene’s uncertain situation with the Colorado Avalanche as Joe Sakic looks to trade him is among the most fascinating things to watch as training camps open around the NHL.