BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– CLEVELAND – The Indians go for their 20th straight victory, starting Cy Young contender Corey Kluber against the Detroit Tigers. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– SAN FRANCISCO – Clayton Kershaw (16-3) tries to help the NL-leading Dodgers end an 11-game losing streak. This is their longest skid since they left Brooklyn. Game starts 10:15 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – What once seemed remote is now within reach. The Nationals have a shot at overtaking the Dodgers for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

– There will be football in Tampa this weekend, with the Buccaneers finally starting a season delayed by Hurricane Irma. Tampa Bay couldn’t play at Miami in Week 1.

– San Diego State has a new star running back. No sophomore slump for Houston’s All-America defensive tackle. The AP tracks players in its weekly All-America watch.

– NORMAN, Okla. – Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the face of Oklahoma football. The Sooners are ranked No. 2, and Mayfield is thriving with a cast of relative unknowns.

– If No. 3 Clemson is to win a third straight ACC title, its offense will have to find its rhythm quickly. Up next is No. 14 Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

– COSTA MESA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers came close against Denver in the first game of their relocation season. They now have a short week leading to their home opener against Miami.

– ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos nearly blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead for just the second time in franchise history. But what matters in the AFC West, they escaped.

– CINCINNATI – Cornerback Adam ”Pacman” Jones watched on TV as the Bengals got blanked in their season opener. He returns from a one-game Thursday night to face Houston.

– LIMA, Peru – When Scott Blackmun and Larry Probst took over at the USOC, their challenge was to rebuild international relationships so the Olympics could return to the U.S.

– Two opening games of WNBA semifinals: Washington at Minnesota (8 p.m.); Phoenix at Los Angeles (10 p.m.).

– MOSCOW – Olympic figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya is opening up about her struggle for years with anorexia years that forced her to retire at 19.

– The Champions League opens with eight matches, one between 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus. Game starts 2:45 p.m.

– ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan – The head of European soccer’s governing body and Jordan’s Prince Ali inaugurate a soccer field in the kingdom’s largest camp for Syrian refugees.