BC-AP Sports Preview Digest
Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:
– CLEVELAND – The Indians go for their 20th straight victory, starting Cy Young contender Corey Kluber against the Detroit Tigers. Game starts 7:10 p.m.
– SAN FRANCISCO – Clayton Kershaw (16-3) tries to help the NL-leading Dodgers end an 11-game losing streak. This is their longest skid since they left Brooklyn. Game starts 10:15 p.m.
– WASHINGTON – What once seemed remote is now within reach. The Nationals have a shot at overtaking the Dodgers for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
– There will be football in Tampa this weekend, with the Buccaneers finally starting a season delayed by Hurricane Irma. Tampa Bay couldn’t play at Miami in Week 1.
– San Diego State has a new star running back. No sophomore slump for Houston’s All-America defensive tackle. The AP tracks players in its weekly All-America watch.
– NORMAN, Okla. – Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the face of Oklahoma football. The Sooners are ranked No. 2, and Mayfield is thriving with a cast of relative unknowns.
– If No. 3 Clemson is to win a third straight ACC title, its offense will have to find its rhythm quickly. Up next is No. 14 Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
– COSTA MESA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers came close against Denver in the first game of their relocation season. They now have a short week leading to their home opener against Miami.
– ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos nearly blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead for just the second time in franchise history. But what matters in the AFC West, they escaped.
– CINCINNATI – Cornerback Adam ”Pacman” Jones watched on TV as the Bengals got blanked in their season opener. He returns from a one-game Thursday night to face Houston.
– LIMA, Peru – When Scott Blackmun and Larry Probst took over at the USOC, their challenge was to rebuild international relationships so the Olympics could return to the U.S.
– Two opening games of WNBA semifinals: Washington at Minnesota (8 p.m.); Phoenix at Los Angeles (10 p.m.).
– MOSCOW – Olympic figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya is opening up about her struggle for years with anorexia years that forced her to retire at 19.
– The Champions League opens with eight matches, one between 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus. Game starts 2:45 p.m.
– ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan – The head of European soccer’s governing body and Jordan’s Prince Ali inaugurate a soccer field in the kingdom’s largest camp for Syrian refugees.
- ACC
- Baker Mayfield
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Houston Cougars
- Lamar Jackson
- NFL
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Washington Huskies
-
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW
-
2:30p ETBarcelona vs. Juventus
-
2:30p ETManchester Utd vs. FC Basel
-
1:30p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Match 360
-
1:30p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Match 360
-
2:40p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Tactical View
-
2:40p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Reverse ISO Cam
-
2:40p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Tactical View
-
2:40p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Reverse ISO Cam
-