BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– CLEVELAND – On one of baseball’s longest winning streaks, the Indians go for their 19th straight victory when they play a Detroit team that has lost eight of 10. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– SAN FRANCISCO – The Dodgers try to end a 10-game losing streak – their worst skid in 25 years – when they open a series at last-place San Francisco. Game starts 10:15 p.m.

– NEW YORK -The Yankees play in the Mets’ ballpark, opening a series with Tampa Bay that was moved to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Who would have guessed at the start of 2017 that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would divvy up the year’s four Grand Slam titles?

– The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to review a decision blocking the league’s six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott. The league wants a New Orleans court to hear its appeal.

– The NFL begins its Monday night schedule with two games: New Orleans at Minnesota (7:10 p.m.) and L.A. Chargers at Denver (10:20 p.m.).

– NEW YORK – Winning on the road is supposed to be difficult in the NFL, particularly early and late in the season. On the opening weekend, the visitors thrived.

– LAS VEGAS – Frank Hawkins, a former Raiders running back with a Super Bowl ring, has a thriving marijuana business just off the Las Vegas Strip.

– TEMPE, Ariz. – The season-opening loss at Detroit was bad enough, but the Arizona Cardinals could face far worse news about the injury to star running back David Johnson.

– Rookies soared in Week 1 of the NFL season, led by Kareem Hunt’s record debut in Kansas City’s upset at New England.

– Oklahoma has not been this close to being No. 1 since early in the 2011 season. Ohio State has not been this far away from No. 1 since late in the 2014 season.

– Nothing agitates college football fans more than uncertainty at quarterback. And there’s plenty of agitation going around after the second week of the season.

– NORMAN, Okla. – Baker Mayfield is the face of Oklahoma football. The guys he’s throwing and handing off to? That’s a different story.

– LIMA, Peru – Paris and Los Angeles will be awarded the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this week, the voting shadowed by issues of doping and misdeeds by IOC members.

– LIMA, Peru – A poll finds overwhelming support in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics despite questions about whether the city is all that excited about an event still 11 years away.

– SEOUL, South Korea – Amid political scandal and threats by North Korea, the 2018 Winter Olympics are barely an afterthought for most South Koreans.

– The U.S. women’s hockey team was to have begun training camp in Tampa, Florida, this weekend in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Hurricane Irma disrupted those plans.

– LOS ANGELES – The waiting is almost over for the defending WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks. They play the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals starting Tuesday.