BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LOS ANGELES – Chris Paul leads the Los Angeles Clippers into a deciding Game 7 at home against Gordon Hayward and the Utah Jazz in their first-round playoff series. Game starts 3:30 p.m.

– BOSTON – The Celtics open the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards after a season in which their games had a confrontational edge. Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to play after attending his sister’s funeral a day earlier. Game starts 1 p.m.

– NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nashville Predators are back on home ice trying to regain the lead in their Western Conference semifinal against the Blues after splitting the first two games in St. Louis. Game starts 3 p.m.

– EDMONTON, Alberta – The Edmonton Oilers return home with a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal over the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers have won each of the four playoff series they started by winning the first two on the road. Game starts 7 p.m.

– LONDON – Five years removed from winning an Olympic gold medal in London, British heavyweight Anthony Joshua stopped Wladimir Klitschko, who dominated the division for nearly a decade. Though the win came with some anxious moments for the hometown fans at Wembley Stadium, it also established Joshua as a superstar in the making who just might be the fighter who can make boxing must-see TV once again.

– PHILADELPHIA – Who filled their needs best and who still appears to be searching for answers after the NFL draft?

– ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley one day after the end of the NFL draft, a move that further solidifies rookie head coach Sean McDermott’s control over the team.

– LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Though they do their work a world away from the grandstand and Millionaire’s Row, immigrants have become indispensable at Churchill Downs and other tracks, people in the industry say. Now, fear is spreading that a Trump administration crackdown on immigration will be a calamity both for the tracks and for many of their workers.

– BOSTON – The curse-breaking World Series trophies that the Red Sox won in 2004 and the Cubs earned last year will both be on display at Fenway Park when Boston hosts Chicago. Kyle Hendricks starts for Cubs against Eduardo Rodriguez. Game starts 8:05 p.m.

– BARCELONA, Spain – Rafael Nadal tries to win the Barcelona Open for the 10th time when he faces Austrian Dominic Thiem in the final.

– RICHMOND, Va. – Matt Kenseth and Ryan Blaney start on the front row in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway. Race starts 2 p.m.

– SOCHI, Russia – Valtteri Bottas claims his first Formula One win after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.

– AVONDALE, La. – Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith try to defend their four-shot lead in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic, which has switched this year to a format featuring two-man teams.

– IRVING, Texas – Haru Nomura of Japan takes a two-stroke lead into the final round at windy North Texas. Cristie Kerr, who won the LPGA Tour’s last tournament, and Stacy Lewis, who hasn’t won since 2014, are in the hunt.