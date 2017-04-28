BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– PHILADELPHIA – After a wild first night of trades and unexpected picks, the second and third rounds of the NFL draft should be tamer. Or not. Second round starts 7 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – Nearly two-thirds of the NFL’s 32 teams are interested in hosting upcoming drafts. So is the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

– Three first-round NBA games, all possible series-enders: Washington (up 3-2) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.; Boston (up 3-2) at Chicago, 8 p.m.; LA Clippers (down 3-2) at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – The Warriors and Cavaliers, expected to meet yet again in the NBA Finals, swept through the first round, leaving ample time to heal and get ready for the next opponent.

– Two second-round NHL playoff games: Nashville (up 1-0) at St. Louis, 8 p.m.; Edmonton (up 1-0) at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

– BUCHAREST, Romania – Ilie Nastase says his comments about pregnant Serena Williams were ”spontaneous” and his Fed Cup tirade was inexcusable but ”exaggerated.”

– STUTTGART, Germany – In her third match since completing a 15-month doping ban, Maria Sharapova reaches the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals by beating Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

– LONDON – Five years after winning the heavyweight gold at the London Olympics, Anthony Joshua meets Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night before 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

– ZURICH – The sprawling American investigation of bribery and corruption in international soccer reaches Asia and claims the first guilty plea from a senior official in FIFA’s new leadership.

– RICHMOND, Va. – Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’S most popular driver each of the past 14 seasons, returns to the track for the first time since announcing this season will be his last.

– AVONDALE, Ariz. – IndyCar hits the desert for practice and qualifying for the first oval race of the season.

– NEW YORK – The Orioles, with the best record in the AL, play a Yankees team that trails Baltimore by a game in the division. Both teams have won seven of 10. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – The Phillies have the majors’ longest winning streak, taking a six-game run into Dodger Stadium. Maikel Franco has 20 RBIs in Philadelphia’s 20 games. Game starts 10 p.m.

– BOSTON – The Cubs visit Fenway Park as World Series champs, with Jake Arrieta (3-0) on the mound. The Red Sox got swept by Chicago at home in three games in 2014. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– AVONDALE, La. – The new format at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic enters the second round with the Jordan Spieth-Ryan Palmer team among the leaders after the alternate-shot first round.

– IRVING, Texas – South Korea’s Mi Jung Her leads by two shots going into the second round of the LPGA Tour event in North Texas. Lexi Thompson is four strokes back.