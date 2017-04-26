BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – First went Jeff Gordon. Then Tony Stewart. Now Dale Earnhardt Jr. is packing his bags to leave NASCAR. All have their own reasons, but the nation’s most popular auto racing series is a victim of its own popularity. With millions on the table from sponsorships and prize money, drivers don’t have to race until they’re in their 50s to make a living.

– BOSTON – The top-seeded Celtics won two straight games in Chicago to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-2. Now the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – John Wall’s Washington Wizards and Paul Millsap’s Atlanta Hawks are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Game starts 6 p.m.

– OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook’s historic season continued into the playoffs, but the Thunder were ousted by the Houston Rockets in five games. Now, the Thunder have to figure out what’s needed to take the next step.

– ST. FRANCIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Bucks are building an athletic club that could run roughshod over NBA foes in the near future. For now, a team lacking playoff experience is learning hard lessons in a first-round series with Toronto.

– ANAHEIM, Calif. – NHL scoring champion Connor McDavid and his Edmonton Oilers face off against All-Star shutdown center Ryan Kesler and the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– ST. LOUIS – Nashville and St. Louis open their second-round playoff series. Goalkeepers Jake Allen of the Blues and Pekka Rinne of the Predators lead the way for both teams. Game starts 8 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – Top prospects for the NFL draft gather in Philadelphia a day before they find out their professional destinations.

– The AP examines the past decade of NFL draft picks, and looks at some current rosters, to try to discern what makes teams such as the New England Patriots year-in, year-out successes – and those such as the Cleveland Browns a mess, season after season.

– MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings were ultimately done in last season by a decimated offensive line. The draft this year won’t be a quick fix for them or any of the other teams around the league lacking in proven, quality blockers, with a comparatively weak class of rookie offensive linemen entering the league.

– STUTTGART, Germany – Maria Sharapova returns to professional tennis after a 15-month doping ban, completing a one-hour training session on an empty center court less than 10 hours before her first competitive match since January 2016.

– BOSTON – Dustin Pedroia, who missed two games after getting spiked in the left leg last week during a late slide by Manny Machado, returns when the Red Sox host the Yankees. Boston ace Chris Sale (1-1, 0.91 ERA) faces Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 6.00). Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– IRVING, Texas – Lexi Thompson plays in her first LPGA tournament since a four-stroke penalty cost her a major earlier this month. The rules have changed on how video evidence can be applied, but it might not have changed what happened to Thompson.

– AUSTIN, Texas – Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Livestrong cancer charity continued its fundraising and contributions nosedive in 2015 for a third straight year after founder Lance Armstrong’s performance-enhancing drug scandal, but foundation officials insist a rebound has already started.