BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– The NBA playoffs begin Saturday with four series: Pacers-Cavaliers, Bucks-Raptors, Grizzlies-Spurs, Jazz-Clippers. The AP’s list of 10 things to watch.

– From Greece to Australia, Germany to Argentina and plenty of places in between, the NBA playoffs will command worldwide attention.

– OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook’s record season is in the books. But come the playoffs, there’s no correlation between Westbrook’s triple-doubles and Oklahoma City victories.

– Four NHL playoff games: N.Y. Rangers (up 1-0) at Montreal, 7 p.m.; Columbus (down 1-0) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.; St. Louis (up 1-0) at Minnesota, 8 p.m.; San Jose (up 1-0) at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – The Capitals are confident going into Game 2 against Toronto on Saturday. The Blackhawks are under pressure, and the Ducks are feeling good after beating Calgary.

– ATLANTA – The Braves play their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park. Hank Aaron throws the ceremonial pitch in Atlanta’s new home. Braves-Padres game starts 7:35 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke, former teammates and Cy Young Award winners, face each other for the first time when the Dodgers play Arizona. Game starts 10 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Dodger Stadium’s first statue belongs to Jackie Robinson. The team will unveil his likeness during Jackie Robinson Day festivities Saturday.

– Of all the significant contributions Dan Rooney made to the NFL, the creation of the Rooney Rule was the most important and far reaching.

– NEW YORK – Dean Blandino, the NFL officiating director who has overseen rule changes that emphasized player safety, is leaving the league.

– HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Bud Cauley, coming off an 8-under 63, is in front by two strokes going into the second round of the RBC Heritage.

– KAPOLEI, Hawaii – Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim share the lead at the LPGA Lotte Championship. Fifteen players were on the course Friday when play stopped because of darkness.

– DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Danica Patrick’s racing days might soon be seen through a rearview mirror. Now 35, she has launched a clothing line and is working on a fitness book.

– INDIANPOLIS – The NCAA is to vote on a series of proposed football rules changes, including the addition of an early signing period. It’s not clear which way the vote will go.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Demetrious Johnson, the only fighter to wear the UFC flyweight belt, takes on Wilson Reis on Saturday in the organization’s Kansas City debut.