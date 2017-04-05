BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – The day before the Masters is all about squeezing in practice ahead of a forecast of damaging wind and rain that could change how Augusta National plays.

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – He was in ill health but still flashing that familiar thumbs-up sign. Now it’s time to carry on at the Masters without Arnold Palmer, whose death leaves a void at Augusta National.

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – This is Rory McIlroy’s third shot at a career Grand Slam. If he’s unable to slip on a green jacket, it won’t be for lack of preparation.

– Leave your ego in the clubhouse when playing golf with President Donald Trump. He may well throw shade on your game. And puff up his own.

– BOSTON – The Celtics and Cavaliers meet in a game between teams that share the top record in the East. Cleveland has won two of three from Boston this season. Game starts 8 p.m.

– PHOENIX – The Golden State Warriors, winners of 12 straight, plan to rest Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala when they play a Phoenix Suns team that has lost 12 in a row. Game starts 10 p.m.

– Garbage Time, those final minutes of decided NBA games, have unwritten rules, and they’re not always followed. Consider Devin Booker’s 70 points, JaVale McGee’s end-of-game shots.

– In the first year of the NBA’s $24 billion TV contract, the league’s ratings have held firm. Given what other leagues are experiencing this represents a victory.

– Amazon will stream 10 NFL games this season in a deal with the league, replacing Twitter. As more people turn to streaming services, demand for live sports streaming grows.

– WASHINGTON – Patrick Ewing makes his return to Georgetown, appearing at a news conference to discuss his hiring as the Hoyas’ basketball coach.

– CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina’s season-long drive to make it back to the national title game and win it this time is over. The question now: Who heads to the NBA draft?

– BOSTON – Chris Sale, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox, makes his Boston Red Sox debut when he faces the Pittsburgh Pirates. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Bartolo Colon, soon to turn 44 and long a Citi Field favorite, pitches for the first time for the Atlanta Braves. Jacob deGrom goes for the New York Mets. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – The Capitals can clinch their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy with a victory or an overtime or shootout loss against the New York Rangers. Game starts 8 p.m.

– The NHL’s coaching carousel of 2015 pays off for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

– The World Cup champion women’s soccer team has a new labor contract that runs through the 2019 World Cup in France and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

– PLYMOUTH, Mich. – In major women’s hockey tournaments, it feels as if European countries are playing for third place behind the U.S. and Canada. Finland wants to change that.

– TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – As good as Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was as a freshman, he knows he has plenty to improve on this offseason.

– TEHRAN, Iran – Tehran holds what is described as its first international marathon Friday. It’s unclear if Americans will participate. Women will run separately in a sports complex.