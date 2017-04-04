BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– DALLAS – Tony Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting quarterback job with the Dallas Cowboys, the AP is told.

– GLENDALE, Ariz. – The NCAA will consider North Carolina as a host for championship events again now that the state rolled back a law that limited protections for LGBT people.

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – Dustin Johnson has become such a complete player that he has won three in a row going into the Masters and is being whispered in tones typically reserved for Tiger Woods.

– AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jason Day showed up at this Masters more concerned about his mother’s recovery from lung cancer surgery than how he would look in a green jacket.

– GLENDALE, Ariz. – Some early story lines for the 2017-18 college basketball season: North Carolina’s title defense, Gonzaga’s encore to its Final Four run, Kentucky’s next wave of freshmen.

– CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina returns home with its sixth NCAA Tournament trophy, the latest coming after the Tar Heels outlasted Gonzaga in the championship game.

– COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina coach Dawn Staley discusses her team’s first national title and plans for next year when the Gamecocks come back with All-American A’ja Wilson.

– It’s no surprise NHL players aren’t happy about the league’s decision to pass on next year’s Olympics. The question now is what they’ll do about it.

– National hockey federations across the world must proceed with Plan B now that the NHL is skipping the Olympics. That’s differs from country to country.

– SUNRISE, Fla. – Another coaching change awaits the Florida Panthers. The team has decided interim coach Tom Rowe’s stint will end when their season does Sunday, the AP is told.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors go for their 12th straight victory when they play the last-place Minnesota Timberwolves. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals, with a walkoff win in their opener, play the Cubs in an excellent pitching matchup on tap: Adam Wainwright vs. Jake Arrieta. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

– CHICAGO – The Tigers and White Sox try again to open their season following a rainout. Detroit’s Justin Verlander faces Chicago’s Jose Quintana. Game starts 2:10 p.m.

– AARHUS, Denmark – Los Angeles and Paris are making a direct appeal to Olympic sports leaders in their effort to host the 2024 Summer Games.

– PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Finland faces Sweden (3:30 p.m.) and Russia takes on Germany (7:30 p.m.) in the quarterfinals of the women’s world championship.

– MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder prepares a team expected to contend for a Big 12 title while he deals with treatments for throat cancer.