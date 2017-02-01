BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– HOUSTON – Relocation, concussions and, of course, ”Deflategate” will be on the agenda when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds his annual Super Bowl news conference. News conference at 1 p.m.

– HOUSTON – Marv Levy, the only coach in NFL history to take a team to four consecutive Super Bowls, looks at what Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have done together with the New England Patriots and marvels. Consider this: Belichick and Brady not only are the NFL’s most successful coach and quarterback duo, they’ve nearly lapped their closest competition.

– HOUSTON – Matt Bryant is 41, not too old to finally make it to his first Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons kicker is a testament to perseverance, and truly appreciative to finally get his chance in the big game.

– HOUSTON – The Patriots have fond memories of Houston, where they won their second Super Bowl title on Adam Vinatieri’s late field goal. New England is back at the site of that kick for Super Bowl 51, and it’s thrust current kicker Stephen Gostkowski into the spotlight. Gostkowski is the Patriots’ all-time leader in playoff field goals made, but he made the lone postseason game-winning kick of his career in 2007.

– HOUSTON – J.J. Watt is healthy after missing most of this season recovering from back surgery and the Houston Texans star is eager to try and be the ”best player ever.”

– Alabama attempts to finish atop the team recruiting rankings for a seventh consecutive year as prospects across the country make their college choices official. We’ll break down the final team standings as well as the other most notable events from Signing Day.

– Separates from all the Power Five conferences on Signing Day in a things-to-know format.

– ST. LOUIS – The Blues fire coach Ken Hitchcock, cutting short his final season in St. Louis with the team stuck in last place in the Western Conference and just 5-8 over the past month. Coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo is promoted to take his place earlier than expected.

– SAN JOSE, Calif.- Patrick Marleau is closing in on the major milestone of 500 career goals the same way he has played most of his career, with impressive speed.

– BOSTON – The Celtics play host to the Raptors, who have been slumping of late and lost hold of first place in the Atlantic Division. While they were losing, the Celtics were winning and now stand in first by a half-game over the Raptors. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– MIAMI – The Heat go for a ninth consecutive win when they take on the Hawks. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– LAWRENCE, Kan. – Second-ranked Baylor and third-ranked Kansas, tied atop the Big 12 standings, meet in a high-profile showdown at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have endured another week of off-the-court controversy, while the Bears will be trying to win at the Phog for the first time. Game starts 9 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – Top-ranked UConn will try to break its own NCAA record with a 35th consecutive road victory when it visits Temple. The Huskies have won 95 straight games overall. Game starts 9 p.m.

– SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas is set to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, coming off a two-break after a dominating Hawaiian sweep.