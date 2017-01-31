BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– A string of emails that began in 2010 with the Atlanta Falcons’ head trainer and reached all the way to the team’s owner showed a franchise worried about its ”excessive” reliance on painkillers to treat players.

– HOUSTON – Once the season is over, Dwight Freeney will think about his future. With his 37th birthday just weeks away, the Falcons’ defensive end knows time is running short.

– HOUSTON – Respect runs deep between the Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower and the Falcons’ Courtney Upshaw. The linebackers were roommates at Alabama, where they won two national championships.

– HOUSTON – Patriots owner Robert Kraft was a confidant of Commissioner Roger Goodell before ”Deflategate.” Kraft doesn’t want to sour the festive Super Bowl mood, but he won’t stay silent on the subject.

– When Donald Trump was a candidate, there was a belief in soccer that the U.S. and Mexico would be a strong choice to host the 2026 World Cup. That still holds, even with Trump as president.

– CLEVELAND – LeBron James assails Charles Barkley after the Hall of Famer and opinionated TV commentator criticized the Cavaliers’ superstar for comments about Cleveland’s front office.

– SAN ANTONIO – Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs for the first time since knocking them out in the second round of last season’s playoffs. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Breanna Stewart, the WNBA Rookie of the Year, was among those at Los Angeles International Airport demonstrating against the travel ban. She tells the AP this was her first protest.

– The NHL season resumes after its All-Star break with 14 games.

– Alabama has a chance to sign one of the top football classes in recent recruiting history and Ohio State isn’t far behind in a Signing Day that doesn’t feature as much suspense as usual.

– AUSTIN, Texas – Former Baylor coach Art Briles conceded months ago that the sexual assault scandal that led to his firing likely ended his career. That’s not the case for some of his former assistants, including his son.

– The NCAA Tournament selection committee confers with analytic experts to see if there are better ways to set the field of 68 for March Madness. Nothing is decided but members get a look at possibilities.

– INDIANAPOLIS – In the only men’s game involving ranked opponents, No. 16 Butler plays No. 22 Creighton. Butler is trying to bounce back from its first home loss of the season. Game starts 7 p.m.

– DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor don’t compete in NASCAR and are among the most underrated drivers in the U.S., as they showed in winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

– NEW YORK – Having lost their NFL teams, St. Louis and San Diego are among the cities expected to apply for Major League Soccer expansion teams that could start play as early as 2020.