BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons had their version of ”Deflategate” a couple of years ago. Call this ”Inflategate” – inflating crowd noise inside the Georgia Dome.

– BOSTON – The Patriots’ enemies list is long, but one opponent who has escaped the fury is Matt Ryan. The Falcons’ quarterback has much goodwill in New England from his days at Boston College.

– There are things that even the casual fan should know heading into the Super Bowl. A primer on what will happen this week in Houston.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer always believed he had more Grand Slam titles left in him. He just didn’t think it would happen after a six-month injury layoff or against Rafael Nadal.

– PORTLAND, Ore. – Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls the U.S. ban on citizens of seven majority Muslim countries a ”horrible idea.” In 1984, Kerr’s father was murdered while a university president in Beirut.

– DALLAS – The Cavaliers are without Kevin Love for their game against Dallas. Cleveland is settling down after a tumultuous stretch. The Mavericks are coming off a big win at San Antonio. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– The AP releases its latest Top 25 polls in men’s and women’s college basketball. Men at noon, women at 1 p.m.

– EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern is moving one step closer to the sweetest of uncharted territory – the NCAA Tournament, at last.

– LOS ANGELES – The NHL’s All-Stars return to business Tuesday night with less than half the regular season remaining and a Stanley Cup to chase.

– MIAMI – Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who stole a police officer’s cruiser. The unidentified suspect dies in the crash.

– DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor don’t compete in NASCAR and are among the most underrated drivers in the U.S. They showed as much in winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona.