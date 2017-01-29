BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

– ORLANDO, Fla. – Some of the NFL’s biggest stars matchup when the NFC takes on the AFC in this year’s Pro Bowl.

– LOS ANGELES – Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews make their NHL All-Star Game debuts alongside Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.

– DALLAS – Fans will call plays in real time for the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League after picking the coach and helping choose the roster.

– CLEVELAND – LeBron James and the Cavaliers, who lead the Eastern Conference despite their recent slump, host triple-double machine Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

– SAN DIEGO – Bruce Arena coaches the U.S. for the first time since 2006 when the Americans play Serbia in an exhibition.

– SAN DIEGO – Brandt Snedeker tries to become only the fourth back-to-back winner at Torrey Pines when he goes into the final round tied with Patrick Rodgers.

– FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – For the Atlanta Falcons, brotherhood begins at three ping pong tables in the middle of the locker room. It’s where relationships are forged, good-natured bets settled, competitive fires stoked. Yes, it gets pretty intense when that little white ball starts flying.