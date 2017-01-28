BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Serena Williams wins her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, defeating sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 for her seventh Australian Open crown.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – In a riveting throwback, Roger Federer plays Rafael Nadal for the Australian Open title. It’s been almost six years since these rivals met in a Grand Slam final. Match starts Sunday 3 a.m.

– HARTFORD, Conn. – The top-ranked UConn women try to stretch their NCAA record winning streak to 95 games. The Huskies play Houston in Hartford, where UConn is nearly unbeatable. Game starts noon.

– LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky look to bounce back from league losses when they meet in the marquee matchup of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Game starts 6 p.m.

– SAN DIEGO – Justin Rose has a one-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker and Adam Hadwin at the Farmers Insurance Open, which no longer includes Tiger Woods. Jason Day and Dustin Johnson also missed the cut.

– HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The final race for California Chrome. The two-time Horse of the Year – soon to be retired – meets rival Arrogate in the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup. Post time 5:45 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Commissioner Gary Bettman doesn’t expect a decision this weekend on whether the NHL will shut down for the Pyeongchang Olympics. … Skills competition of All-Star weekend starts 7 p.m.

– New England is in the Super Bowl for the ninth time in 31 years, going for its fifth championship. Atlanta is still looking for their first. A look at other title games featuring such disparities.

– ATLANTA – The Falcons put on quite the show in their first Super Bowl trip – just not on the field. Those Falcons, known as ”The Dirty Birds,” were routed by Denver in John Elway’s final game.

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Defensive end Chris Long has made the most of his short time in New England and can earn a Super Bowl ring 33 years after Hall of Fame father Howie Long did so.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – The Warriors, with the NBA’s best record, return home from a four-game road trip to host the Clippers. Los Angeles (30-17) trails Golden State by 9 1/2 games. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– ORLANDO – The NFL, never quite sure how to approach its Pro Bowl, returns to its traditional AFC vs. NFC matchup Sunday night.

– MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp are among the NFL prospects hoping to shine at the Senior Bowl. Game starts 2:30 p.m.

– DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jeff Gordon headlines the twice-round-the-clock Rolex 24 at Daytona. There is no favorite this year and the best battles could be in the lower divisions. Race starts 2:30.

– CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy – Defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut wins a downhill for the first time this season. Lindsey Vonn crashes for the second consecutive day.

– GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – Austria’s Hannes Reichelt captures a downhill for his first World Cup victory this season. There were no major crashes, unlike a day earlier.