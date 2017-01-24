BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Venus Williams reaches her first Australian Open semifinal in 14 years. At 36, she’s the oldest woman to get this far is tournament history.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – CoCo Vandeweghe, all bluster and bravado on the court, advances to the Australian Open semis after routing French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0.

– GREENVILLE, N.C. – The No. 1 UConn women go for their 94th straight victory when the Huskies play an East Carolina team that is 10-10 this season. Game starts 7 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Erin Andrews says she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. The Fox Sports sideline reporter tells Sports Illustrated’s MMQB she was back at work five days after surgery Oct. 11.

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t dwell on his team’s Super Bowl victory in Houston in 2004. He needs to study the Atlanta Falcons and hasn’t seen that much of them on film.

– Yes, Tom Brady is going for his fifth Super Bowl title. A look at some lesser-known but important statistics heading into the big game.

– HOUSTON – NRG Stadium is home for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. NFL executives discuss preparations for the big game.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At a crossroads with its core audience and looking to draw a younger demographic, NASCAR shakes up its model with a new format. The drivers seem thrilled. Will fans feel likewise?

– LONDON – Formula One plans to add a street race in the U.S. in hopes of improving a series it believes stagnated under Bernie Ecclestone.

– Two notable men’s college basketball games: No. 2 Kansas at No. 18 West Virginia (7 p.m.) and No. 12 Virginia at No. 14 Notre Dame (8 p.m.).

– MIAMI – Dion Waiters has a ”tough love” relationship with Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. It seems to be working. Waiters is playing his best ball of the season, and the Heat are starting to flourish.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Steph Curry is honored during his return home to Charlotte. His high school will be retiring his number while Davidson College is renaming a part of its arena ”Section 30.”

– SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy – Taking advantage of a home course, Italians Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino finish first and third in a World Cup giant slalom. Overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin is fifth.

– KURGANOVO, Russia – It’s been 105 games and more than three years since this Russian women’s pro hockey team last won. Staying positive is no easy thing.

– TUKWILA, Wash. – The MLS champion Seattle Sounders open training camp with new additions and questions about the status of Clint Dempsey.