BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– A season that began with Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension will end with him in the Super Bowl, where his New England Patriots will take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

– Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have put themselves into a record seven Super Bowls, and made the Patriots the NFL’s first franchise to play in nine Super Bowls.

– FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons get back to work after a night of celebrating, turning their attention to Tom Brady and New England.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal beats Gael Monfils to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the 30th time, raising the prospect of an Australian Open final against Roger Federer.

– The AP releases its latest Top 25 polls in men’s and women’s college basketball. Men at noon, women at 1

– MIAMI – The Golden State Warriors, winners of seven straight, play a Miami Heat team that has the second-worst record in the league but has won three in a row. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– The ball is no longer in the hands of Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. Eastern Conference coaches will decide if they play as reserves in next month’s All-Star Game in New Orleans.

– LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods discusses his return to Riviera for next month’s Genesis Open, the hometown tournament he has skipped since 2006. Woods has never won on the venerable course.

– COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a women’s basketball showdown in the SEC, undefeated Mississippi State faces South Carolina, the three-time and defending league champs. Game starts 7 p.m.

– HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Horse of the Year California Chrome and Arrogate are expected to be the top choices in the draw for Saturday’s inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup.

– LONDON – Leicester startled all of soccer last season by winning the English Premier League. The overwhelming joy has been replaced by real worry. Leicester is in danger of relegation.

– BEIJING – China is renewing its crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses in an effort to conserve water and land, and telling members of the ruling party to stay off the links.