BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Two of the AFC’s powerhouses of this century chase yet another trip to the Super Bowl when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots host Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Game starts 6:40 p.m.

– ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons, led by Matt Ryan, try to reach the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history when they take on the tradition-laden Green Bay Packers, who have won eight in a row behind Aaron Rodgers. Game starts 3:05.

– A quick look at the main story lines and key characters in the Super Bowl, after the conference title games determine which teams will meet in Houston in two weeks.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – It was tough at the top for Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open, with both the No. 1 seeds going out in fourth-round upsets. Five-time finalist Murray loses 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to No. 50-ranked Mischa Zverev in the afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena, and defending women’s champion Kerber loses 6-3, 6-2 to CoCo Vandeweghe in a night match that finished at six minutes past midnight.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The men’s title will be decided when they compete in the free skate on the final day of the U.S. figure skating championships at the Sprint Center. Men’s free skate starts 2 p.m.

– LA QUINTA, Calif. – Adam Hadwin tries to follow his 13-under 59 with another low round in the CareerBuilder Challenge, with rain again a possibility in the desert.

– CINCINNATI – In the only men’s college basketball games between ranked teams, No. 22 Xavier (13-5, 3-3 Big East) tries to end its three-game losing streak against Georgetown (10-9, 1-5). Game starts 2 p.m.

– STORRS, Conn. – The top-ranked UConn women’s team attempts to run its record winning streak to 93 games when it hosts Tulane in the first matchup the Huskies have played on campus since Dec. 1. Game starts 1 p.m.

– GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – A day after winning a downhill, Lindsey Vonn discovers how far she has to go to regain her dominance in super-G as she returns from two major injuries.