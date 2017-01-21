BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– GREEN BAY, Wis. – Touchdowns are always nice. But clutch kickers are welcome security blankets, especially in the NFL playoffs.

– ATLANTA – Defense wins championships, right? Hardly. Of the last four teams standing in the NFL playoffs, New England is the only one that ranks among the top 10 in both points and yards allowed.

– Wondering what the Falcons are doing in the NFL’s version of the Final Four with the Patriots, Steelers and Packers? You aren’t alone. But to see Atlanta as an interloper is not only unfair but dismissive.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal rallies past German teenager Alexander Zverev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Serena Williams also makes the fourth round and has yet to drop a set.

– CLEVELAND – In a showdown between two of the NBA’s best, the Cavaliers plays a San Antonio Spurs team that is without center Pau Gasol because of a broken finger. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – Lindsey Vonn captures a downhill in her second race since coming back from a knee injury and broken arm.

– KITZBUEHEL, Austria – Dominik Paris wins for the second time in fours years on the Streif, perhaps the toughest downhill of the World Cup season. He is the third Italian to win this race in five years.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The pairs, ice dance and women’s titles will be decided on the next-to-last day of the U.S. figure skating championships.

– Three notable men’s college basketball games: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Arizona (4 p.m.); No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 24 South Carolina (6 p.m.); No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 12 Louisville (2 p.m.).

– WACO, Texas – The No. 2 Baylor women, riding a 53-game home winning streak, play No. 23 West Virginia. The Mountaineers are the last opponent to win at Baylor, nearly three years ago. Game starts 2 p.m.

– LA QUINTA, Calif. – Hudson Swafford is in front entering the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge, with Phil Mickelson four strokes back in his return from two sports hernia operations.

– HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – California Chrome is the big favorite to win Horse of the Year honors when racing hands out Eclipse Awards for 2016. Announcement expected by 10 p.m.

– LIBREVILLE, Gabon – Russian hackers say they have shut down the African Cup of Nations website in protest for holding the soccer tournament in Gabon. African officials couldn’t immediately confirm a hack.

– Two college football all-star games: East-West Shrine in St. Petersburg, Florida (3 p.m.); NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Carson, California (4:15 p.m.).

– INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Tito Ortiz takes on Chael Sonnen in the Bellator promotion’s latest high-profile MMA spectacle. Ortiz says this bout is his last. Main event starts about 11:30 p.m.