BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic, the defending champion and winner of six Australian Open titles, is jolted in five sets, losing to No. 117-ranked wild card Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

– NEW YORK – Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez appear at a news conference, a day after they were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. News conference at 3 p.m.

– Hall of Fame voters are still sharply divided on Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. The electorate is changing, however, and that could be good news for both.

– NEW YORK – Starters are announced for the NBA All-Star Game. Fan leader Stephen Curry is trying to hold a spot in the first year players and media are added to the voting process. Announcement about 7:15 p.m.

– It’s no coincidence four elite quarterbacks are the final four left chasing a Super Bowl. The AP examines why Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan are as good as they are – and their flaws an opponent should try to exploit.

– ATLANTA – Taylor Gabriel was cut during preseason by the Cleveland Browns, a team that won all of one game. Now he’s a key part of the Falcons’ offense. There have other such surprises for the other three playoff teams.

– LA QUINTA, Calif. – Facing rain and cold in the desert, Phil Mickelson opens play in the CareerBuilder Challenge in his early return from two hernia operations.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The late Benny Parsons will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame on Friday night. His son, former AP sports writer Keith Parsons, reflects on the career of ol’ BP.

– NEW YORK – Interim coach Doug Weight leads the Islanders against Dallas in New York’s first game since the firing of Jack Capuano. The Islanders have won two of their last three. Game starts 7 p.m.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tarah Kayne and Daniel O'Shea begin defense of their pairs title

– When teams make 15 or more 3-pointers while shooting over 65 percent from beyond the arc it usually means a win. Except in this case it didn’t happen for Notre Dame.

– TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama introduces athletic director Greg Byrne, a relative outsider. His most recent predecessors, Bill Battle and Mal Moore, played under coach Bear Bryant.

– CHAPECO, Brazil – The Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense plays an exhibition Saturday, its first game since nearly the entire team was killed in an air crash almost two months ago.