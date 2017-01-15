BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

ARLINGTON, Texas – Aaron Rodgers plays at the home of the Cowboys for the first time since his Super Bowl win as Green Bay takes a seven-game winning streak into the divisional round against rookie Dak Prescott, making his playoff debut and trying to get Dallas to the NFC championship game for the first time in 21 years.

FBN–STEELERS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to frigid, icy Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NFL in the divisional round of the playoffs. The game was moved from an early afternoon kickoff to primetime because of the weather.

FBN–PLAYOFF LOOKAHEAD

A look ahead to next weekend’s NFL conference championship games, which will determine who plays in the Super Bowl next month.

DALLAS – Now that UConn has broken its own NCAA record with 91 wins in a row, the focus can turn to the top-ranked Huskies’ other impressive streak. They will have a chance to win a fifth straight national title if they can get back to Big D.

HONOLULU – Justin Thomas leads by seven going into the final round of the Sony Open as he tries to sweep the PGA Tour events in Hawaii.

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian Open gets underway with first round play.