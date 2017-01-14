BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons play their first playoff game since nearly making the Super Bowl four years ago, hosting Seattle in an NFC divisional contest. The Seahawks are coming off a dominating win over Detroit in the opening round.

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots (14-2) look to advance to what would be an NFL-record sixth straight AFC championship game when they host the Houston Texans (10-7) in the divisional-round on Saturday night. The Patriots shutout the Texans 27-0 in Week 3 without Tom Brady, who was serving his four-game ”Deflategate” suspension.

– DALLAS – Top-ranked UConn goes for its NCAA-record 91st consecutive victory. The Huskies’ 90 in a row matches their own record. SMU, which is 0-6 against UConn – by an average margin of 51 points.

– MEXICO CITY – The Suns will play their second game on Mexican soil when they take on the Spurs in Arena Ciudad de M�xico. It will be the fifth NBA regular season game played south of the border, and the second in three nights after Phoenix lost to Dallas.

– LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Seventh-ranked Duke visits No. 14 Louisville in a matchup of 14-3 teams also looking to get above .500 in the ACC.

– EVANSTON, Ill. – In its first game since Jordan Hankins committed suicide, Northwestern plays Indiana in what will be an emotional game. Hankins, a sophomore guard, was found dead in her dorm room earlier this week.

– STORRS, Conn. – What began as one of those heartwarming ”team adopts sick child” stories, grew into something much deeper for UConn pitcher Ryan Radue when he received his own cancer diagnosis. After missing a year to receive treatment, Radue returns to the mound this season and his friend, 6-year-old luekemia survivor Grayson Hand, will be there to cheer him on.

– HONOLULU – Justin Thomas has a five-shot lead over Gary Woodland going into the third round of the Sony Open. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 11 p.m.