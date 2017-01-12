BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– SAN DIEGO – The Chargers are leaving San Diego for Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams and give the nation’s second-largest media market two NFL teams again.

– Not long ago, it was a one-in-a-million shot, the sort of prayerful act that gives the play its name. These days, it’s a little more down to earth. Aaron Rodgers is turning the Hail Mary into touchdowns.

– Even the most casual NFL fan knows players on each playoff team. But it’s the unknowns who might be the ones that make the difference. An AP guide to those not-so-familiar players to watch this weekend.

– BOSTON – Want to know what Tom Brady sees as he stares down a pass rush, scans the field for a receiver … or brushes his teeth in the morning? This year’s Super Bowl broadcast could be for you.

– HONOLULU – Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose highlight the field at the Sony Open, the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year.

– JOHANNESBURG – Rory McIlroy makes a strong start to 2017 with a new set of clubs, shooting a 5-under 67 in the first round at the SA Open.

– NEW YORK – Derrick Rose, playing at Madison Square Garden for the first time since going AWOL for a game, faces his former team when the Knicks host the Chicago Bulls. Game starts 8 p.m.

– PHILADELPHIA – The 76ers are no longer at the bottom of the NBA standings. With Joel Embiid a social media hit and an All-Star candidate, the future is brightening.

– For Rafael Nadal, the questions have a familiar ring. Recent match-fixing sanctions and a new case are bringing fresh scrutiny to tennis a year after corruption allegations shadowed the Australian Open.

– OMAHA, Neb. – This is the time of year when the competition toughens. So what in the world is No. 8 Creighton doing Saturday by playing Truman State?

– TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In a game between ranked women’s teams, No. 9 Louisville plays No. 7 Florida State, with both at 3-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Game starts 7 p.m.

– ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria – Lindsey Vonn discusses her comeback to World Cup skiing this weekend after an 11-month injury layoff. The 32-year-old American plans to compete in a downhill.

– LONDON – Graham Taylor, derided as England’s coach after his team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, dies at 72. Taylor enjoyed considerable success as an English club manager.

– BOSTON – Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos aren’t the first to be used as evidence in a murder trial. But legal experts say such body art alone is rarely a deciding factor in convictions.