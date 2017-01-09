BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– TAMPA, Florida – No. 1 Alabama, led by coach Nick Saban, goes for its fifth title in eight years when it plays Deshaun Watson and No. 2 Clemson in a rematch of last year’s final. Game starts about 8:20 p.m.

– The AP releases its latest Top 25 polls in men’s and women’s college basketball. Men at noon, women at 1 p.m.

– Aside from another desperation touchdown pass by Aaron Rodgers, there wasn’t much wild stuff during wild-card weekend. In fact, it was Rout City.

– FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons await the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoffs, giving Atlanta coach Dan Quinn a second chance to beat his former team.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves to talk about the benefits of playing at Arrowhead Stadium. The reality is this: Kansas City hasn’t won a home playoff game since 1993.

– HOUSTON – The Texans played one of their best games to beat the Oakland Raiders. They’ll have to play much better against the New England Patriots if they are to win a divisional playoff for the first time.

– San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has long disdained the 3-point shot. So here’s the irony: The Spurs this season are shooting the 3 as well as just about any team in league history.

– KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth made it tough on everyone in his age group by setting a high standard. Justin Thomas felt it as much as anyone.

– DUBLIN – Rory McIlroy says he resented having to decide whether to represent Ireland or Britain at the Rio Olympics, and it reached the point where it ”wasn’t worth the hassle” to compete.

– ZURICH – Cristiano Ronaldo is favored to win his fourth FIFA player of the award, closing the gap on Lionel Messi’s record of five.

– SYDNEY – Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki steps up her Australian Open preparations with a victory over Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig at the Sydney International.