BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Giants and their stingy secondary face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild-card game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdown passes to no interceptions during a six-game winning streak. Game starts 4:40 p.m.

– PITTSBURGH – The streaking Pittsburgh Steelers host Miami in the wild-card round. Pittsburgh finished the regular season with seven straight wins to capture the AFC North. Miami will start backup quarterback Matt Moore in place of injured Ryan Tannehill. Game starts 1:05 p.m.

– A look ahead to next weekend’s four NFL playoff games, including the two No. 1 seeds: the New England Patriots in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC.

– SEATTLE – It was the obvious question in the aftermath of the Seattle Seahawks 10th straight home playoff win: Where has that run game been for most of the season? The Seahawks say nothing changed, but it’s the kind of success they’ll need to have against Atlanta.

– ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders’ season ended with a playoff loss to Houston. But it basically was done as soon as Derek Carr broke his leg on Christmas Eve.

– TAMPA, Fla. – Nick Saban is only competing against himself and the incredibly high bar he has set at Alabama. Clemson will be the Crimson Tide’s opponent in the College Football Playoff championship game for the second straight year, but after four titles in seven seasons for Saban, no matter what happens his dynasty will rate among the greatest in college sports.

– TAMPA, Fla. – Nick Saban is going for his sixth national championship, which would pull him even with the Bear. Actually, though, Alabama’s current coach has already gone past the man in the houndstooth hat. Paul Bryant won at least two titles that don’t hold up to today’s standards.

– TAMPA, Fla. – Alabama’s vaunted defense is built with more speed and a little less brawn from the group that Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson bruised and bedeviled in last year’s championship game.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – When Clelin Ferrell saw young teammate Dexter Lawrence for the first time, he dubbed him ”X-BOX 360” because he was about 360 pound. Then Ferrell saw Lawrence on the field and knew he’d be a key part of Clemson’s front line this season.

– TUPELO, Miss. – Alabama kicker Adam Griffith’s biggest fan might just be 8-year-old Boone Murphree. The two met in 2015 at Alabama’s spring game and bonded over their similar upbringings. Both spent time in a Polish orphanage before coming to the United States. Griffith was 13 when he came to the U.S. while Murphree was 6.

– KAPALUA, Hawaii – Justin Thomas has a two-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama in the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

– CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Baylor is poised to rise to the program’s first No. 1 national ranking, reigning national champion Villanova finally lost and a Hall of Fame coach took a leave of absence in a busy week for AP Top 25 teams.

– WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – No. 13 Wisconsin tries to keep its perfect record intact when it travels to No. 20 Purdue. The Badgers have won nine straight overall and two of their last three at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers try to cap a perfect week with another win. Game starts 4:30 p.m.

– PHOENIX – Kyle Korver makes his Cleveland debut when the Cavaliers face the Phoenix Suns. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– ANAHEIM, Calif. – Coach Bruce Boudreau leads the Minnesota Wild into the Honda Center to play under the four consecutive Pacific Division title banners he won with the Anaheim Ducks, who fired him last spring. Boudreau already has led the Wild to the best first half of a season in franchise history. Game starts 8 p.m.

– HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – California Chrome gets in his first jog at Gulfstream, starting to prepare for his racing finale – the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28.

– BRISBANE, Australia -Grigor Dimitrov ends a long wait between ATP titles, beating third-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to win the Brisbane International final and claim his first tournament victory since 2014.