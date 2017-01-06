BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– The NFL All-Pro team is released. Announcement at noon.

– Stories on this weekend’s four NFL wild-card games: Saturday (Oakland at Houston and Detroit at Seattle); Sunday (Miami at Pittsburgh and N.Y. Giants at Green Bay).

– Last year, only one NFL playoff team had a 1,000-yard rusher. This season, six playoff teams do. Is running becoming a formula for success again, the way it used to be in the days of smashmouth football?

– A look at the position matchups for Alabama and Clemson for Monday’s national title game.

– MINNEAPOLIS – P.J. Fleck is leaving Western Michigan and heading to Minnesota to coach a football team reeling from a threatened boycott of a bowl game and the handling of a sexual assault investigation.

– KAPALUA, Hawaii – PGA champion Jimmy Walker leads by two shots going into the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – The Warriors try to avenge one of their five losses this season when they play the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat Golden State 110-89 on Dec. 10. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– DURHAM, N.C. – The words ”back surgery” and ”Mike Kryzyzewski” can trigger a flashback to 1994-95. But just about everything around Duke has changed in the 22 years since Coach K’s last prolonged break.

– LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s offensive strengths are evident as one of the nation’s highest-scoring teams. But the No. 6 Wildcats are quickly learning in SEC play how defense yields benefits.

– BRISBANE, Australia – Rafael Nadal, coming back from a wrist injury that shortened his 2016 season, loses to defending champion Milos Raonic in the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

– KEARNS, Utah – Sixteen Olympic speedskaters highlight the opening day of the U.S. championships. Two-time Olympian Heather Richardson-Bergsma is off to a strong start to the World Cup season.