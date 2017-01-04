BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– The AP releases the names of players selected to its all-bowl team at noon.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – Two of Clemson’s most critical pieces last year were not on the field when the Tigers faced Alabama. This time, Mike Williams is back from injury and Deon Cain has kept himself straight after getting sent home during last year’s postseason. Both are hoping to make an impact Monday night against the Crimson Tide.

– TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama All-American Cam Robinson thinks Jonah Williams has been better than he was as a freshman. Crimson Tide offensive line coach Mario Cristobal calls his young right tackle ”the best I’ve seen.”

– NFL wild-card games can be so unpredictable because, at times, the visitors come in with a better record than the host. That’s the case in two of this weekend’s matchups, and Pro Picks sees it as a mixed bag.

– ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Jim Caldwell has been retained to coach the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season a day after fielding questions about his job security.

– ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Russell Wilson isn’t running like he used to due in part to ankle and knee injuries. The Detroit Lions, though, are preparing for Seattle’s quarterback to be at his best on his feet Saturday night.

– ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders hold their first practice in advance of Saturday’s playoff game at Houston with rookie Connor Cook expected to get most of the snaps at quarterback.

– HOUSTON – Brock Osweiler is getting a second chance to start for the Houston Texans. With Tom Savage still in the concussion protocol, the Texans will look to their $72 million man to lead them in their wild-card playoff game against Oakland.

– DURHAM, N.C. – For Coach K, this is ciao for now. Mike Krzyzewski coaches his last game before stepping away for a few weeks to have back surgery when he leads No. 8 Duke against Georgia Tech. Game starts 7 p.m.

– Among other college basketball games involving ranked teams: No. 1 Villanova faces No. 18 Butler (6:30 p.m.) and No. 9 Louisville faces No. 23 Notre Dame (9 p.m.).

– HARTFORD, Conn. – Top-ranked UConn goes for its 89th consecutive win while facing an East Carolina program that has lost to the Huskies by at least 40 points in each of their six previous meetings. Game starts 7 p.m.

– KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth starts a new year without having to live up to one of the great seasons in golf, and without having to think about a No. 1 ranking that no longer is his.

– ARLINGTON, Va. – After two points in his first 15 games, Washington Capitals winger Justin Williams has nine goals and eight assists in his past 22 and has ”still got it,” according to Alex Ovechkin. The 2014 playoff MVP has to have it for the Capitals to win now and in the spring.

– ST. PAUL, Minn. – Their 12-game winning streak over, the Minnesota Wild are trying to stay in form as they embark on a three-game West Coast road trip. For coach Bruce Boudreau’s part, they’ve been scoring a little too much. He’d feel a lot better with 2-1 wins than 6-4 victories.

– SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – At 105 years old, Robert Marchand does not make plans for the future. He just sets ambitious targets for himself and delivers world records. The French veteran takes to the boards for the national velodrome to establish a new world hour mark in the over-105s category.