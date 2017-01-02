BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– Four bowl games Monday: Outback (Florida-Iowa, 1 p.m.); Cotton (Western Michigan-Wisconsin, 1 p.m.); Rose (Penn State-USC, 5 p.m.); Sugar (Oklahoma-Auburn, 8:30 p.m.).

– The AP releases its latest Top 25 polls in men’s and women’s college basketball. Men at noon, women at 1 p.m.

– The Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans enter the playoffs unsure who will play quarterback. It’s hardly the first time this has happened. A look at some shaky quarterback situations from years past.

– ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Gary Kubiak steps down from his dream job because of health concerns. The 55-year-old Denver Broncos coach says the demands ”are no longer a good fit for me.”

– SANTA CLARA, Calif. – San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York explains his decision to fire coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after a 2-14 season.

– ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley outlines plans for the team’s future. This is his third coaching search in four years, with interim Anthony Lynn the favorite to get the job.

– ST. LOUIS – The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues head outdoors for the Winter Classic, with rain looming at Busch Stadium. Chicago has lost four of its last five games. Game starts noon.

– NEW YORK – With 2016 over and the NFL regular season as well, the NBA commands more attention. The new year will feature a new night of national TV games, one of the highlights of a busy January.

– DURHAM, N.C. – No. 8 Louisville visits No. 15 Duke in a matchup of ranked Atlantic Coast Conference women’s teams. Game starts 7 p.m.

– PERTH, Australia – Roger Federer returns after a six-month absence because of a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 and lead Switzerland to an opening victory over Britain at the mixed-teams Hopman Cup.

– BRISBANE, Australia – Rafael Nadal is taking a new route in preparing for the Australian Open, hoping a change of warmup tournaments will bring a change of luck. He was upset in the first round in 2016.

– LONDON – Liverpool can trim Chelsea’s Premier League lead to three points with victory at struggling Sunderland.

– MINNEAPOLIS – Three people are in custody after two Dakota Access pipeline protesters rappelled from the stadium roof to hang a banner during the Vikings’ season finale.