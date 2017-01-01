BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Eds: Changes start time of Centennial Classic from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., per NHL.

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins must beat the New York Giants to claim the final NFC wild-card berth and hope the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers don’t tie. While the Giants are locked in with nothing to play for, they’d like to get into a rhythm for the playoffs, and the Redskins want to join them there. Game starts 4:25 p.m.

– DETROIT – The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers with the NFC North title at stake in the final regular-season game of the NFL season. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– A look at who’s in, who’s out and what the playoff seeding and matchups are.

– GLENDALE, Ariz. – As with any sequel, Alabama-Clemson II will have some new characters and fresh plot lines. The top-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Tigers will meet in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Last year they played a wild 45-40 game won by `Bama.

– COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience caught up with them. The good news: Most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six returning starters and the youngest team in a Power Five conference will be back next year, likely including quarterback J.T. Barrett.

– SEATTLE – Ultimately, Washington was probably a year ahead of schedule. When the Huskies emerged this season, becoming Pac-12 champions and reaching the College Football Playoff before being overwhelmed 24-7 by top-ranked Alabama in the Peach Bowl, they were in theory a year earlier than most expected when Chris Petersen arrived.

– Previews of Monday’s four bowl games: Outback (No. 20 Florida vs. No. 21 Iowa); Cotton (Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin); Rose (No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 Southern California) and Sugar (No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 17 Auburn).

– PHOENIX – The ACC has been considered the best and deepest conference this season. Losses by Duke and North Carolina on the same day showed just how much parity there is in the league.

– TORONTO – The Maple Leafs are hosting the Detroit Red Wings for the Centennial Classic outdoor game. The Maple Leafs, buoyed by a four-game winning streak, are being mentioned in playoff conversation while the Red Wings are facing the prospect of having their run of reaching the playoffs end at 25 seasons. Game starts 3:30 p.m.