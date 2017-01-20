Report: Ravens LB Zach Orr to retire at 24 because of congenital neck condition

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is expected to announce his early retirement on Friday as a result of a serious injury, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orr is just 24 years old and has played three seasons for the Ravens since signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He will make an early exit from the sport because of a congenital neck condition.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Ravens tried to talk Orr out of his decision, but could not convince him to change his mind.

He reportedly played through a cracked bone in his shoulder through the end of the season, ultimately sitting out Week 17 with what the team labeled a neck injury.

Orr received All Pro honors in 2016 after earning a starting role for the Ravens and becoming the team's top tackler. In 15 games he had 132 total tackles with 41 assists and three interceptions.

