Baltimore Ravens: Wide Receiver Is Their Top Need

Without Steve Smith, the Baltimore Ravens have very little going for them at the wide receiver position:

The 2016 Baltimore Ravens were a passing oriented offense without elite weapons. Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore could go into the next season as the top receivers on the Baltimore Ravens. Their best receiver is retiring. Kamar Aiken, who only caught 29 passes this year is a free agent. The Ravens don’t have a lot to work with.

There is also Michael Campanaro on the roster but he gets hurt as often as it rains in Seattle. The Ravens best weapons are their running backs. Kenneth Dixon and Terrance West are incredibly talented. Even if the Ravens want to become a run first team, they’re going to need weapons for Joe Flacco to throw to.

The Ravens have plenty at the tight end position. It would be hard to imagine Dennis Pitta is going anywhere after his stellar 86 reception performance this season. Darren Waller shows promise. Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams are in the equation also. Ben Watson adds to this group, but he could easily be a cap casualty.

The wide receiver position is lacking talent. In theory Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore’s ability to be a burner makes Wallace expendable. In actuality, Wallace is the only player the Ravens know they can count on at the position. If Wallace is not back in purple and black, the position would be in a dire situation.

The Bottom Line

The Ravens have invested in Joe Flacco. He is the franchise quarterback. Most franchise quarterbacks get weapons to work with. Flacco just gets a revolving door at the offensive coordinator position and a good defense. Ozzie Newsome has the habit of getting him one veteran receiver, but that’s about it.

The Ravens seemed like a pass happy team this year. Joe Flacco led the league in passing attempts for much of the season. When the Ravens look at their problems offensively it’s not all on the coordinator. The purple and black need play-makers and they need them badly. There is no position worse off than the wide receiver position. This is especially true with the return of Marty Mornhinweg.

This article originally appeared on