Ravens’ Steve Smith Sr. reaches another receiving milestone against the Steelers

Headed into the fourth quarter, the Baltimore Ravens were making the Pittsburgh Steelers sweat — in large part thanks to Ravens WR Steve Smith, Sr.

Early in the third quarter and after a Pittsburgh turnover, Joe Flacco found Smith in the end zone to give the Ravens a 14-7 lead (after the 2-point conversion):

With six catches on the day (so far), Smith surpassed Isaac Bruce for 12th on the NFL’s all-time career receptions list with 1,027 catches. He trails Andre Johnson by 35 receptions, a mark he’d surpass only if he came back for another season, obviously. Smith also ranks No. 7 on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list.

Given that Smith said this summer that he was returning in 2016 for the express purpose of reaching the 1,000-catch milestone, one assumes he’ll consider retirement once again this offseason. With just 41 more catches on his career, however, Smith could move into the top 10, although No. 10 Anquan Boldin (1,067 catches) is still active. Reggie Wayne is No. 9 on the list with 1,070 career receptions.