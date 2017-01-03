Baltimore Ravens Should Target Pierre Garcon In Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens need receivers badly. They should steal Pierre Garcon from the Washington Redskins when free agency gets under way. Here is why this would be such a huge signing:

Baltimore Ravens football, where veterans restore their career (Derrick Mason, Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr.) and young receivers come to disappoint. While the Ravens certainly have high hopes for Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore, they are looking really thin at the wide receiver position. With Smith Sr.’s retirement, the Ravens have no need more pressing than wide receiver.

Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore are the only real locks for the Ravens roster next season. The Ravens could get a little cap room by cutting Mike Wallace. Wallace should be back, but it is not a certainty. Kamar Aiken is a free agent, and a player that practically vanished this season.

The Ravens need to find one guy they can count on to make plays. We’re not getting a game changer to come to Baltimore in free agency. A true number one receiver costs a boat load of money and the Ravens have little cap space. They can still get a good receiver though, they just need to keep the formula going. Ozzie Newsome has to find a receiver in the back end of his career, who can provide value at a feasible cost.

This is where Pierre Garcon comes in. Garcon is a 30 year old receiver. He is a productive player; he had 79 receptions and over 1,000 yards this season. Garcon isn’t the most exciting signing in the world, but he would quickly become a favorite of Joe Flacco and the fans. He checks out at every angle for the Ravens.

Garcon would become Flacco’s new safety blanket, his go to guy. Garcon is a weapon that complements what the Ravens already have. The Ravens have burners in Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore and Mike Wallace. They need a possession receiver who can make things happen after the catch. When Joe Flacco has somebody he flat out trusts to make a play, good things happen. Garcon could be the most sensible replacement to good old number 89.

The Bottom Line:

Garcon may not come to Baltimore on the cheap, but he shouldn’t break the bank. He is 30 years old. He scored just three touchdowns this season. Garcon is not a game changer. When teams play the Ravens he won’t have defensive coordinators losing sleep. However, he is just what the Ravens need, a guy that can catch 60 or more passes for 1,000 yards.

Baltimore has to make a move in free agency at the wide receiver position. It’s like doing your homework before a potential snow day, you get it done just in case. If the Ravens go into the draft without an answer to their receiver, they run the risk of not alleviating the problem at all.

When you look at the list of receivers set to enter free agency, there are flashy names that get you more excited than Garcon. Alshon Jeffery isn’t coming to Baltimore. It’s just not going to happen. When you look at the market, Garcon is the most productive player at the right cost.

