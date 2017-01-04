Baltimore Ravens Report Card: Grading The Offense

Baltimore Ravens Report Card: Offense

The Baltimore Ravens offense did not have the greatest season. Joe Flacco led the NFL in passing attempts yet the Ravens finished 12th in passing yards per game. Baltimore failed to commit to the rushing attack. Flacco had 672 passing attempts. If you take out runs by the quarterback, the Ravens only had 305 rushing attempts this season. That basically means that the Ravens called a pass play 74 percent of the time. That is an unhealthy run to pass ratio considering the way this team is built.

The Ravens offense was about as inefficient as they come. Baltimore only scored 32 touchdowns. Justin Tucker kicked 39 field goals. To put the Ravens low touchdown total in perspective, the Ravens top tier defense gave up 39 touchdowns. Sam Koch punted 80 times, which is eighth most in the NFL this season. While Flacco threw the football a lot, the Ravens rarely got big plays in the passing game. Flacco averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt.

Overall Grade: D+

The Ravens offense sputtered for huge chunks of almost every game. The offense put up some impressive performances. The comeback against the Cleveland Browns in week 2 was impressive. The 38-6 beat down of the Miami Dolphins was a lot of fun. The offense is not good enough. The Ravens did not put up points on the board and they put a ton of pressure on their defense. For all the flack, that Dean Pees and the defense received this season, just think how good they could have been with a functional offense.

Quarterback: C

Joe Flacco did nothing special this season. He gets saved from a worse grade because of some big time drives in big time moments. The fourth quarter drive in Pittsburgh for example was huge. It’s not his fault that Dean Pees decided to play a prevent defense against Ben Roethlisberger. That being said, Flacco deserves no more than a C. He played some really awful football at times this season.

Flacco always had hot and cold days, but this season saw more cold days than ever before. Flacco became captain check down as if he had no confidence in his ability to make plays down the field. There were several times in more than a hand full of games that Flacco had open receivers but he didn’t take the shot. His footwork was frustratingly flawed. The Ravens asked Flacco to carry the offense and it didn’t go as smoothly as we would have wanted.

Flacco hit a career milestone of throwing for over 4,000 yards. Flacco threw it a bunch. His statistics are inflated by the sheer amount of passing attempts and they still are not that impressive. I love Flacco as much as anybody but we have to hope for a better performance next season.

Running Back: B

It’s hard to knock the Ravens running backs for anything, none of them really got the chance to shine. If it weren’t for Kenneth Dixon, Terrance West would have been the most neglected man on the team. West showed the Ravens that he could be a dominant force on the ground. West had four games with less than 10 rushing attempts and only had over 20 carries in three games. The former Towson star ended up with 774 rushing yards, and four touchdowns. He averaged four yards per carry. West helped out as a receiver as well, he had 36 receptions for 236 yards.

Dixon proved that he has potential as well. The rookie running back averaged 4.3 yards per carry and was only given the rock 88 times. It cannot be stressed enough, Marty Mornhinweg abandoned the run as much as Trestman did. Dixon had 30 receptions and when he found the open field, he was the most exciting player on the field.

Pass protection is the biggest knock on the Ravens running backs, especially Dixon. When the Ravens asked Dixon to be a pass protector it did not go so well. Overall the Ravens running backs are the best players that nobody outside of Baltimore knows about. They should have taken over games, instead they were barely used.

It goes without saying that Kyle Juszczyk gets an A at the full back position.

Wide Receivers: Overall Grade C

I am going to grade the wide receivers individually because it is the fairest way to do it. It’s hard to compare the contributions that Steve Smith Sr. made with that of Chris Moore. The Ravens wide receiver position looks like the thinnest position on the roster.

Steve Smith Sr.: A

Smith Sr. was without a doubt the leader of the group. The Ravens veteran receiver showed why he is a legend of the game. In his last season, he put up 70 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns. He was the heart and soul of the Ravens offense.

Mike Wallace: A

Wallace outproduced his expectations. Wallace had 39 receptions last year with the Vikings. He had 72 receptions for over 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. Wallace and Smith Sr. were easily the two most dependable wide receivers. Wallace was a big time play-maker this season.

Breshad Perriman: C

Perriman had some really good moments in this season. Overall though, he struggled. Perriman needs to get better at running routes and work on dropping less passes. Perriman ended up with 33 receptions, 499 yards and three touchdowns.

Kamar Aiken: C-

Where did Kamar Aiken go? He went from 75 receptions in 2015 to 29. Aiken seemed to vanish. It looked like he could go into the season as one of Joe Flacco’s go to guys, but he didn’t make much of an impact.

Chris Moore D

As a special teams player Chris Moore gets an A. As a receiver he needs some work. Moore had seven receptions for 46 yards. Moore has speed and potential moving forward. He will always have a roster spot with his great special teams ability.

Tight Ends: A

The only tight end that got an extensive amount of work was Dennis Pitta. Many people, including myself, thought that Pitta should retire. When the season ended a lot of us felt like fools. Pitta proved many people wrong when he came back from consecutive hip injuries. The veteran tight end led the Ravens with receptions. With 86 passes hauled in for 729 yards and two touchdowns, Pitta provided Flacco with a go to guy.

Dennis Pitta got some help from Crockett Gillmore, Darren Waller and Nick Boyle. That being said the tight end that made a huge impact this season was Pitta. Pitta is a reliable target over the middle of the field. Flacco loves to lean on number 88.

If it were not for injury, Gillmore could have been a big part of the offense. Gillmore is one of those players that has unlimited potential moving forward. It will be interesting to see what happens at the tight end position moving forward.

Offensive Line: Overall Grade B-

The offensive linemen are going to get individual grades. Much like the wide receiver position there are good grades and bad grades to give out. Only the starters will receive a grade with the exception of Vlad Ducasse.

Ronnie Stanley: B

The Ravens rookie tackle exceeded my expectations. The sixth overall pick showed that he belonged on the big stage. What Stanley did really well, was taking on the bull rush from defensive ends and linebackers. He absorbed the rush and for the most part kept the pass rushers out of the play. Stanley had ups and downs. He missed several games with an injury. When we grade Stanley’s performance that has to be taken into account.

Alex Lewis: A-

I was very impressed with Alex Lewis. I would argue that he was the most consistent player on the entire team before getting hurt against the Browns. Lewis is a solid run blocker and a surprisingly reliable pass protector. Lewis could be a long-term starter for the Ravens next to Ronnie Stanley. He also proved that he could hold his own at the right tackle position.

Jeremy Zuttah C

I think the Ravens need to find a better option at the center position. Zuttah had some struggles this season. He has always been a little on the undersized scale, this season it really started to catch up to him. There have been worse performances by a Ravens center but it wasn’t pretty this season.

Marshall Yanda: A

The Ravens were really lucky that they had Marshall Yanda when Alex Lewis went down. Yanda moved over from the right guard position to left guard. Yanda’s versatility and toughness was on full display this season.

Rick Wagner: B-



Rick Wagner is not a bad right tackle but he is a right tackle for a reason. He has trouble with speed off the edge and the Ravens could consider an upgrade at the right tackle position. Wagner is usually solid overall.

Vlad Ducasse: C

Ducasse got extended playing time at right guard. It was not a thrilling performance but it was solid enough to prevent disaster.

This article originally appeared on