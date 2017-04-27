Baltimore Ravens NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off an 8–8 campaign, the Ravens are looking to improve their roster going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Baltimore’s biggest draft need: Possession receiver. Mike Wallace is a burner whose career has been revitalized by the catch-and-run opportunities presented on shallow crossing routes in Baltimore’s offense. But those will only stay open if the Ravens have a receiver who can threaten linebackers and safeties on in-breaking routes (think slants, skinny posts and digs). Steve Smith, who recently retired, had been that guy. Breshad Perriman, a first-rounder in ’15, will get a look but probably lacks the necessary twitchiness to separate at the 10-to-14-yard range. His strong suite is 15-25-yard routes on the perimeter.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. It’s not a given that the Ravens go with a receiver in Round 1. It's hard to pass, though, when everyone at that position makes it to pick 16. Williams’s physical game would help open the field for Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

Here's the full list of picks the Ravens hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 16 (No. 16 overall)

Round 2, Pick 15 (No. 47)

Round 3, Pick 10 (No. 74)

Round 3, Pick 14 (No. 78)

Round 4, Pick 15 (No. 122)

Round 5, Pick 15 (No. 159)

Round 6, Pick 2 (No. 186)

