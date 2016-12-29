Baltimore Ravens LB Zachary Orr having phenomenal season

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr is having a phenomenal 2016 season. His consistency has given Baltimore a dynamic duo at linebacker…

If you’re tracking a Pro Bowl snubs list, add Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr near the top. Orr isn’t as decorated a prospect as C.J. Mosley was coming out of Alabama, but he’s certainly producing at a high level as both players are in their third NFL season and both playing extremely well for Baltimore.

Mosley earned a Pro Bowl nod this season, he wasn’t undeserving, but Orr deserved to be recognized along with him, though going to the Pro Bowl really means nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Check out the latest episode of #TheLounge podcast where Ravens LB Zach Orr talks about his path to a starting job. https://t.co/U8YYJ2q3fG pic.twitter.com/TUyGrVF6OK — Garrett Downing (@gdowning14) December 17, 2016

Orr has racked up 138 tackles this season, along with five pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. He is a first-year starter who has flourished and been a key component of the resurgence of Baltimore’s defense.

An undrafted free agent in 2014, Orr didn’t show anything overly spectacular at his North Texas Pro Day. He doesn’t have elite level size, speed, or athleticism. This is simply a great football player, someone who has grown in Baltimore’s defense over the last couple of years and clearly gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff.

That’s a testament to how well the Ravens develop their players, and it feels like they always have. They do well from their top pick in the draft all the way to the undrafted players, and Orr is evidence of that.

He’s one of the top tacklers in the NFL, but also one of the top performers at linebacker in general. He hasn’t been perfect, but no one ever is. He’s been a huge factor for Baltimore and gives them a dynamic duo at inside linebacker for the foreseeable future.

If he can maintain this level of play, Baltimore’s defense is going to be stout for years to come.

