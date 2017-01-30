Baltimore Ravens: It’s Time To Move Up In the NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have needs and they could get a special player if they trade up in the draft

It is time for the Baltimore Ravens to trade up in the draft and take a special talent. They are in a decent position at pick #16, but are missing out on some premiere talent. There are players like Mike Williams, Malik Hooker, or Jonathan Allen that could make a significant difference right away. Mike Williams is a perfect example. He is a possession receiver that the Ravens could use desperately. The problem is that he will most likely go in the top 10 picks of the draft, barring any setbacks. Should the Ravens take a chance and try to move up to draft a player like this? I think so.

We almost saw this happen last year as well. The Ravens tried to move up to the from #6 pick to the #4 pick. There were negotiations with the Cowboys, but the move never ended up working out.

Think about if the Ravens were able to move up. A certain man by the name of Ezekiel Elliot would be available on the board. Ronnie Stanley was an excellent pick, do not get me wrong, but a player like Elliot would have been a game changer. The Ravens did not desperately need a running back at the time, but it is hard to pass up on that caliber of a player. His rookie season last year speaks for itself.

Sacrifice Future For Now

Going into next season, there is no doubt that the Ravens have a Super Bowl or bust mentality. If John Harbaugh and the coaching staff have another mediocre year, they are most likely out of the door. Joe Flacco is 32 years old and who knows how many years left he has for the Ravens. It may not be a popular opinion, but I think its time to sacrifice the long term for success in the short term. I think that for too long the front office has stayed conservative in the draft, but now is the perfect time to trade up and draft a game changer.

Trading up in the draft would probably cost the Ravens a couple picks in either this year or next years draft. Depending on how far they move up, it could be a 1st round pick. It may sound drastic but this is not the end of the world. I am not saying that they should move up into the top 5, but somewhere closer to the 10th pick would make sense. If moving up means they find a franchise player, then it is definitely worth it.

Aside from one or two mishaps, the Ravens have drafted pretty well in the 1st round. They have taken players like Ray Lewis, Jonathan Odgen, Terrell Suggs, and Ed Reed, who have all fared well in the league. Ozzie’s track record in the NFL draft should have Ravens fans confident that the team could move up and draft someone special. It could only take one more player to take the Ravens from an 8-8 team to a Super Bowl contender.

