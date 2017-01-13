Baltimore Ravens: Grading The 2016 Free Agents

I take a look at the contributions of the Ravens 2016 free agent class

Free Agency, the time where teams bring in big additions, but also can lose them as well.

Last season, the Ravens surprisingly brought in a good amount of free agents. Ozzie Newsome usually sticks to improving the team by taking rookies in the NFL Draft, but brought in some talent from other teams. After a 5-11 season in 2015, players needed to be brought in, whether it was through the draft or through free agency.

In this post, I only focus on the free agents that the Ravens signed before the 2016 season. I look at their contributions and grade them based on their performance with the team.

Ben Watson

Watson put together his best season in his final year with the Saints in 2015. He was one of Drew Bree’s favorite targets and the two connected for 6 touchdowns.

In his first preseason game with the Ravens, Watson suffered an Achilles injury. It was a disappointing end to his first season with the team, not even after one full game.

The Ravens are very tight in their cap space this off-season. More than likely, we will not see Ben Watson on the team next season. There are a number of tight-ends already on the roster and they are all younger. An Achilles tear at the age of 36 is usually a career ending injury. Even though Steve Smith Sr proved that wrong, it only happens in very rare occasions.

It’s hard to give Watson a grade here, especially since we never got to see what he could do. For that and the fact that he will most likely be cut, it was a waste of money for the Ravens.

Grade: F

Eric Weddle

From the start, the addition of Eric Weddle was a great fit for the Ravens defense.

The free safety spent the first 9 seasons of his career with the San Diego Chargers, racking up Pro Bowls and All-Pro honors. In his last season with the Chargers, Weddle did not put up his best statistics and was ultimately not brought back. The bearded man eventually found a home in the charm city.

The Ravens brought Weddle over last summer on a 4-year $26 million deal. Since joining the birds, he has not skipped a beat. Pro Football focus ranked Weddle as the second best safety in 2016, and deservedly so. He was one of the Raven’s best defensive players last season. His hard-nose style of play fit perfectly into AFC North football. He finished the year with 89 combined tackles and 4 interceptions, his second best total in his career. Unfortunately, he was snubbed from the Pro-Bowl voting, but Ravens fans know how valuable he is.

Even when the Ravens were officially eliminated from the playoffs, Weddle said he would choose the Ravens over again. You have to love that. I give Weddle the highest grade out of all the free agents here. I threw the minus in only for the fact that he dropped those interceptions… C’mon man.

Grade: A-