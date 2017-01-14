Baltimore Ravens Fans Have High Expectations For a Reason

The Baltimore Ravens have been a top-tier franchise in the NFL, and their fans demand that it stays that way:

The Baltimore Ravens have won two Super Bowls since they came to Baltimore in 1996. They have been to the playoffs 10 times and have reached the AFC Championship four times. The first Ravens draft pick went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Jonathan Ogden), the second Ravens draft pick will be there soon (Ray Lewis). The Ravens have been around for 20 years and there are teams that have been kicking it for 50 plus years that can’t match the Ravens success.

The Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2000 season. In that season the purple and black had a defense of historic greatness. Ray Lewis in his prime was an incredible sight to see. He was a sideline to sideline machine and a ferocious leader. With Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa doing the tough work in the trenches, Lewis was free to do his thing. Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper rounded out a very impressive linebacker group.

The Ravens drafted Ed Reed in 2002. Reed was one of the greatest ball hawks the game has ever seen. There will never be a player like him again. Reed was a once in a life time player. He is a shoe in for induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame; when he is on the ballot he will be voted. in. If you’re keeping score at home, that is three hall of fame players Baltimore has cherished.

The Ravens have had bad seasons, but there have been many more highs than there have been lows. When John Harbaugh came to Baltimore, the Ravens were supposed to be rebuilding after a 5-11 season. Instead the purple and black won at least one playoff game for five consecutive seasons. The Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012. That’s three sure hall of fame players and two Super Bowls for the Ravens short history.

Missing The Playoffs In Consecutive Years Is Not Okay

Baltimore may be a little spoiled on football Sundays, but they have reason to be. I have been going to games since I was a ten year old boy in 2001. I typically go to three to five games a season and have only been to six home losses. Losing may be the norm in Cleveland or Jacksonville, but we won’t take much of that here.

That is why the Ravens need to get things together. The expectations of the fan base don’t need to go down. Steve Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome and John Harbaugh have to figure out how to get back to winning football. Baltimore is one of the greatest football cities in America. To steal a line from Wedding Crashers “Crab cakes and football, that’s what Maryland does!”

The Bottom Line:

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot to be proud about. There is nothing to be happy about right now though. The Ravens lost to the Steelers and lost out on a playoff chance. They went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the third time in four years. I am not trying to make things better by pointing out the past success of the purple and black.

What I am trying to say, is that the team has set the bar for themselves. Baltimore has seen winning football. We can spot it from a mile away. Baltimore wants to get winning football back in town. The expectations are not getting any lower and nor should they.

