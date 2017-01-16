Baltimore Ravens Don’t Have Difference Makers On Roster

The Baltimore Ravens don’t have difference makers on their roster. They don’t have a player that changes the game, that defensive coordinators fear.

The Baltimore Ravens don’t lack substance. They have plenty of talent in the defensive front seven. Baltimore has one of the best right guards of all time in Marshall Yanda. Ronnie Stanley and Alex Lewis look like long-term solutions on the offensive line. The Ravens aren’t without talent. They are however, lacking the difference making talent that changes a close game in their favor.

Look at the Atlanta Falcons, who are about to host the NFC Championship Game. The Falcons have Julio Jones, one of the most dynamic receivers in football. They have a difference maker on their roster and they put a ton of talent around that one special player. Mohamed Sanu and Devonta Freeman are pretty good complementary players. The Falcons have the top passing attack in the NFL and they have 13 players who have caught a reception from Matt Ryan.

The Steelers are a good team but they lean heavily on three players. Those three players are often the best players on the field. Antonio Brown is the best receiver in the NFL and it’s starting to become quite obvious. Le’Veon Bell adds a powerful running game that most teams can’t stop to the Steelers offense. Ben Roethlisberger is going to the Hall of Fame when its all said and done.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers may lift their teams to greatness but it’s not like they are solo artists. Brady has Julian Edelman and Martellus Bennett. Rodgers has Devante Adams, Randall Cobb and when healthy, Jordy Nelson.

The Bottom Line:

Now you’re probably thinking at this point in my argument, that Joe Flacco is not on the same plane as Brady, Rodgers, Ryan and Roethlisberger. Flacco isn’t playing even close to that elite level. However, if you want Flacco to be successful give him a top flight set of weapons. Flacco has made a lot out of some pretty poor receiving groups in his career. The Ravens have never had a top tier receiver. They’ve had solid veterans but that’s about it. The Ravens need to put so much talent on this offense that it’s impossible for Flacco to fail.

The Ravens need to find their difference maker. They need to draft a guy like Corey Davis or Dalvin Cook. Ozzie Newsome has to do some work. The Ravens have plenty of talent on their roster. If you take the Steelers “Killer B’s” off their roster, the Ravens roster is quite similar. That’s the whole point. If the Ravens can add a couple game changing talents to their roster, they can make waves in the playoffs again. At this point, I will settle for one player that the other team has no idea how to stop.

