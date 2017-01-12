Baltimore Ravens: Can Steve Smith Really Be Convinced to Return?

Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith has stated that he doesn’t plan to play anymore, but a change of heart be in store?

Wide receiver Steve Smith has had an impressive, exciting and entertaining career, both with the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens. That career seemingly came to an end following the Ravens’ season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Football has given me more than I probably can give football back,” Smith said before the season finale, via the team’s official website. “For 2016-17 and beyond, it is probably my last game.”

After 16 seasons, 1,031 receptions, 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns, it appeared that No. 89 was ready to call it a career. Smith later doubled down on his retirement decision by sending a hilarious retirement letter to commissioner Roger Goodell:

While it very much appears that Smith is done with his playing career—I’d personally like to see him as an analyst or commentator—it doesn’t appear that the Ravens are done trying to get him to play.

“I haven’t given up hope that Steve Smith is going to come walking in here in September,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We’ll see about that character. I wouldn’t count him out.”

The Ravens would certainly like to have Smith back for another run at the postseason. Despite being the league’s oldest receiver this past season, Smith was still good for 70 receptions,, 799 yards and five touchdowns in 14 appearances.

The question is whether or not the Ravens could realistically offer Smith anything that would lure him out of retirement.

Realistically? Probably not.

This Ravens team doesn’t appear poised to make a championship run—and a shot at a ring might be the one thing that prompts Smith to reconsider retirement. A lot can change between now and September, though, so perhaps putting together formidable free-agent and draft classes would be one way to entice Smith.

Money could be another motivator. Smith’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the league year in March. So one last fat payday could be on the table. Given the limited window NFL players have to earn significant contracts, this always has to be seen as a possibility.

Yet, Smith has played in the league for more than a decade and a half and he’s earned more than a couple significant deals. Assuming he has managed his money well, he probably isn’t going to be motivated by another payday now.

Ultimately, we’ve probably seen the last of Steve Smith the player. One thing we can assume, though, is that if Smith decides to change his mind, the Ravens will accept him with open arms.

This article originally appeared on