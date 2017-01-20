Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Marshall A Fit In Free Agency

Jet’s wide receiver Brandon Marshall could be a target for the Ravens this off-season and I think he would be a great fit for the team.

For most teams like the Baltimore Ravens, the off-season started weeks ago.

With the wide receiver position thin, the Ravens are going to need to add some depth. General manager Ozzie Newsome said that the team is interested in adding a veteran receiver. An option for the Ravens could be New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Since coming into the league in 2006, Marshall played on four different teams. Even with that, he has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL. He has reached the 1,000 yard receiving mark in 8 of his last 10 seasons.

Marshall would fit perfectly into the Ravens offense. He is a possession receiver who would benefit from the big arm of Joe Flacco. At 6’4″, he has the ability to win jump balls and get first downs. The Ravens have been lacking this kind of receiver since the departure of Anquan Boldin.

High Price Tag?

My concern for Marshall is the price he will come with. Marshall has came out publicly saying that he has felt underpaid in the past. The Ravens are in a tight position with cap space and every dollar is going to count. It is going to take some convincing and the team would have to get him at a lower price tag. There is no doubt there will competition, as teams like Broncos and Eagles are actively pursing the wide-out as well.

What the Ravens can not offer with money, they can offer with a winning reputation. In his career, Marshall has never been to the playoffs. After playing for the Jets the past two season, he is looking to find a new home and the Ravens could use this as leverage. This team has the ability to compete for a Super Bowl and they are only a couple pieces away. Adding in a veteran receiver like Brandon Marshall could be the missing piece to get the offense over the hump.

Now or Never

Whether the Raven’s try for Brandon Marshall or someone else, now is the time to do it. After two disappointing seasons, it is time for the team to turn it around. With Joe Flacco entering the final years of his contract, it feels like a Super Bowl or bust mentality next season. One more season of missing the playoffs could boot coach John Harbaugh and his staff out the door.

Going for a younger talent in the draft would be helpful, but the Ravens need to add a seasoned veteran. Time and time again, the front office has been conservative in free agency and it is time to go after big names. Ozzie Newsome and company did a great job last season bringing in the likes of Eric Weddle and Mike Wallace. Next season, the oldest receivers on the roster are Mike Wallace at 30 and Kamar Aiken at 27. There is a chance both Wallace and Aiken do not return next season. Having Marshall would help mentor the younger receivers like Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro, and Chris Moore.

