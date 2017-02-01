Baltimore Ravens: Adoree’ Jackson Is Interesting Draft Prospect

The Baltimore Ravens Must Consider Drafting Adoree’ Jackson, a talented cornerback from USC.

Without question, the Baltimore Ravens biggest defensive need is the cornerback position. Everyone saw what happened to the Ravens when Jimmy Smith went down and they were forced to put Shareece Wright in his place. Whether it was Odell Beckham or Dez Bryant, it was a problem. This should be the first position addressed in the offseason. When the corner position is solid, so is the Ravens defense.

Adoree’ Jackson out of USC is my favorite cornerback out of the 2017 draft. Not only is he arguably the most athletic player in the draft, but he is also one of the best cover corners. Jackson can play man-to-man press coverage, but is also very good in zone coverage. He is very tough and fights through blockers while being a quality tackler for a cornerback.

Listed at 5’11”, 185 lbs, Adoree’ Jackson has fair size for a corner; however, he could add some on some weight. Jackson also gets caught creeping up and looking in the backfield causing him to get burnt, as evidenced by Will Fuller’s 75 yard touchdown in 2015 against him. Another thing Jackson could get better at is his technique in press coverage. If he is going to be playing for Dean Pees, he will be doing a lot of man-to-man, especially closer to the red zone.

He Brings Much To The Table

Jackson is not only valuable as a cornerback, but he is also electric as a returner. The Ravens have been looking for a good returner since Jacoby Jones was cut, and Jackson returned a total of eight special teams touchdowns over his career at USC. He also does well returning interceptions, following his blockers and trying to find the end zone.

If the Ravens were to draft Jackson, they are getting a player who can be a starter at cornerback from day one and finally have a returner they can trust and can make a big play at any time. They could take Jackson in the first round, but if they wanted to gamble, they could wait to see if he is available in the second round when they pick. He is projected as a late-first to a mid-second round pick.

The Ravens are looking for play-makers and Jackson is everything that they want. A ball hawk, a good cover corner, and a electric return man that they can trust. Adoree’ Jackson would be a fantastic fit for the Ravens and would make an immediate impact.

