Baltimore Ravens: 5 Possible Cap Space Casualties

Here are 5 players that could be cut to free up cap space for the Baltimore Ravens

With the 2017 free agency season right around the corner, there are going to be decisions made in the Baltimore Ravens organization.

The Ravens rank 28th out of 32 teams in cap space for 2017. They only have $19-20 million in cap room. This may seem like a lot, but there are teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns that have $80-100 million. While both of those teams are terrible, it shows that the Ravens are in a tight spot.

Joe Flacco’s contract takes up a whopping 14.25% of the cap space in 2017. That is ginormous for just one player. But for the Ravens, Flacco is not the only problem. They are still paying dead money to former players. Eugene Monroe will be paid $4.4 million next season and he doesn’t even play football anymore.

On the other hand, there are other players that the Ravens could cut to free up some cap space. It may not be to the pleasure of some fans, but the NFL is a business. The Ravens need to focus on signing key free agents such as Brandon Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, and Rick Wagner

1. Elvis Dumervil

Elvis Dumervil was a big free agent in 2013 when he came over to Baltimore, but there is a chance he could get cut.

The 32 year old will be making $8.3 million this year, which is the fourth highest on the team. For the season that he just had, that money is not worth it. He had foot surgery last off-season, but nagging problems kept him to just 6 games during the season. In those 6 games he had 11 tackles and 3 sacks. I’m not sure if we see the Elvis Dumervil in who had 17 sacks in 2014 again. At his age and with injuries, it does not look promising.

If the Ravens were to cut Dumervil, they have options. They are going to have to get younger eventually, so the move would make sense. Albert McCllellan saw a good amount of game time this season when Dumervil was on the field. He is two years younger and making significantly less money. Matt Judon and Za’Darius Smith could also fill in the void if needed.

2. Mike Wallace

Wallace was one of the big free agent signings that Ozzie Newsome made in the summer of 2016.

After a great start to his career in Pittsburgh, the wide receiver regressed in Miami and Minnesota. He found home to the Ravens last season and performed well. He caught for over 1,000 yards and was a speedy target for Joe Flacco.

I could see this move making since, especially since Wallace will be making $8 million this upcoming year. The Ravens are trying to get young at the wide receiver position and that kind of money would be critical in signing free agents. Even with his success last season, Wallace seemed to tail off in the remaining games. He did not catch a touchdown or reach over the 70 yard mark in receiving yards in the second half of the season. The Ravens are expecting Breshad Perriman to become the #1 receiver, so Wallace could be on his way out.

3. Benjamin Watson

The Ravens brought in Ben Watson last season to provide a veteran presence to the tight-end. He had a breakout season in 2015 with the Saints and caught over 800 yards and 6 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Ravens, this has not been the case.

Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on the first offensive play against the Detroit Lions in the preseason. At the age of 36, it’s unsure if Watson will be able to be come back after suffering the injury.

There is a good chance that the tight-end may never see the field for the Ravens. He is making $4 million this year and could be cut. The Ravens were thin at the tight end position this season because of injuries and suspensions, but that should be different in 2017. Dennis Pitta showed he can stay healthy for the whole season and he was the leading receiver for the Ravens. They also have young tight-ends in Darren Waller, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, and Crockett Gillmore. It doesn’t make much sense to keep Watson.

That $4 million could be the key to signing some free agent targets.