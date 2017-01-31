Baltimore Ravens: 3 Games To Look Forward To Next Season

I take a look at the Baltimore Ravens finalized 2017 schedule

Now that the Pro Bowl is over, the last official game of the 2017 NFL season will take place on Sunday. If you are not a Patriots or Falcons fan, you will suffer watching the Super Bowl, wishing your team was playing in the big game. Ravens fans know the feeling, especially since their team missed the playoffs again this season. But like any sports season, there is always another one to look forward to next year.

The official dates for games have not been released yet, expect for the London games. While the dates have not been released, the home and away opponents have been finalized. The Ravens will travel all over the country as well as across the pond for the first time.

Here are how schedules are made in the NFL (Per NFL.com): The Ravens 2017 Schedule

Play a division from opposing conference (NFC North)

Play all the teams in same division twice (Browns, Steelers, Bengals)

Plays one game against each of the four teams from a division within its conference. Based on a rotation. (AFC South)

Play remaining 2 games against teams from two divisions in own conference that finished in same place. (Dolphins/Raiders)

Based on these opponents, I give my 3 games to look forward to for the 2017 season.

Ravens vs. Jaguars (London)

Not the most exciting match-up in the world, but that is nothing a London game can’t fix. Since the NFL began it’s international series in 2007, the Ravens have not been out of the country. They finally get their chance this year when they travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Luckily for the Ravens, their contract with M&T Bank stadium does not allow them to be the home team for this game. They must play 8 games in Baltimore during the regular season. This is a major advantage, because every game counts.

These two teams met early last season and the Ravens squeaked out at 19-17 win with a Justin Tucker field goal. The Jaguars had a horrible last season, but they are still a talented team. They have a new coach in Doug Marrone, who had his team playing great football in the last couple weeks of the season.

I’ll be honest, this game screams a tie for me. Something about these 9:30 am starts in the U.S. worries me. This just seems like the kind of game that is going to be sloppy all the way through an then end in a tie.

Ravens at Packers (Away)

Any time your team comes up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it is going to be a game to look forward to. The Ravens will travel to Green Bay next season, making it a great excuse for Baltimore fans to take a road trip. Lambeau field is an iconic stadium with a lot of history.

It will interesting to see where this game falls on the schedule. The difference between playing in the fall or the winter is more important than one may think. Once it starts to get cold, Lambeau Field turns into a frozen tundra. Temperatures can reach into the single digits at times.

This game makes a fun match-up because it will be a great test between a great defense and a great offense. There is no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play and it will interesting to see how he will match-up against the Ravens defense. These two teams have not played each other often, with the Packers leading the series 4-1. The last time they met was in 2013, when the Packers won a close 19-17 game. This game will be a great test for Joe Flacco, who is known to play well on the road, especially in tough environments.

Hopefully this game is not towards the end of the season if the Ravens are fighting for a playoff spot. It could prove to be a major bump in the road.

Ravens vs. Lions (Home)

A couple years ago, this game might have not been a good match-up, but it should make for a one next season.

Like the Green Bay game, it will be a test between offense and defense. Matthew Stafford had one his of best seasons last year and he will be bringing an explosive offense into Baltimore. Not only is the passing game a threat, but the emergence of running back Zach Zenner has been the missing link to a Lions run game that has been non-existent in years.

This could also be a game of reunions.

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell will make his return to Baltimore, 4 years after he helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator. If Anquan Boldin resigns with the Lions this off-season, it will be his first game in Baltimore since he was traded back in 2013 to the 49ers.

