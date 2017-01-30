Baltimore Ravens: 3 All-Time Best Players At Every Position

Who have been the best Ravens of all time? Today we look at the Ravens three best players at every position.

The Baltimore Ravens have been an entertaining football team since they came onto the scene in 1996. Today we’re going to look at the stars that made the Ravens fun to watch. The rankings here are based on a few different things. We’re not only ranking the best players for each position. It’s not just how good the player is, it’s how they did when they were Ravens. Players who gave more time to the organization, get bonus points.

Another thing to consider here, is longevity. Players that wore purple and black for lengthy careers get bonus points. The third thing to consider is the Super Bowl discount. Some players on this list are prioritized because they played a crucial role in one of the Ravens two Super Bowls.

With the criterion in mind, there shouldn’t be a ton of debate here. These are the three players at every position that absolutely stood out from the pack. This list excludes special teams because the Ravens have had a couple of long time answers at these positions. Justin Tucker, Matt Stover, Sam Koch, Morgan Cox, Jacoby Jones and Jermaine Lewis should get the credit they deserve for good measure.

The 3 Best Quarterbacks in Ravens History:

1. Joe Flacco: There is no other player that could have gotten consideration here. Flacco came to the Ravens in 2008, and he has been the guy ever since. Before Flacco, the quarterback position was a revolving door of disappointment. Flacco is a Super Bowl MVP, who has won more road playoff games than any quarterback in NFL history. In the moments that matter most, Flacco steps up to the plate.

2. Vinny Testeverde: Vinny Testeverde put up some big numbers with the Ravens. In 1996, he put up over 4,000 yards passing and scored 33 touchdowns. He also had 19 interceptions, but he was pretty much all the early Ravens team had. The Ravens have had some fairly pedestrian players under center. Other than Flacco, Testeverde provided the most for the team.

3. Steve McNair: McNair was at one time public enemy number one in Baltimore. Before Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers became the thorn in our side, the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans were the bitterest of rivals. In 2006 the Ravens traded for McNair. The aging passer gave the Ravens one good season and led the Ravens to a 13-3 record.

The 3 Best Running Backs In Ravens History:

1. Jamal Lewis: In his prime Jamal Lewis was one of the best running backs I have ever seen. Lewis seemed like a guaranteed four yards per carry. He was by far the best thing about the Ravens offense during the 2000 season, which culminated in a Super Bowl win. Lewis rushed for 2,066 yards in 2003. His 295 yard performance against the Cleveland Browns was an NFL record at the time.

2. Ray Rice: It’s sad that his career ended with a unforgivable action off the field. Rice was one of the most exciting players in the NFL. He was a great play-maker as a ball carrier and as a receiver. Rice ended up with 6,180 rushing yards in his seven season career. He had a 4.3 yard per carry average and he racked up four 1,000 yard seasons in a row. Rice caught 336 passes for 3,034 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Willis McGahee: Willis McGahee was the bridge between Lewis and Rice. McGahee came to Baltimore in 2007. In his first season with the Ravens he put up 1,207 yards on the ground and 231 as a receiver. McGahee and Rice were a potent combination in 2008 and 2009.

The 3 Best Fullbacks In Ravens History:

1. Vonta Leach: Vonta Leach was the classic type of fullback. He was a great lead blocker who helped get the Ravens to their Super Bowl appearance in 2012. The Ravens are known for toughness and physicality and Leach led the team in both of those traits.

2. Kyle Juszczyk: The Ravens drafted Kyle Juszczyk in 2013. Since then he has become a great lead blocker, and an extra weapon for the offense. The fullback from Harvard made the Pro Bowl this season. Juszczyk is returning glory to the fullback position.

3. Le’Ron McClain: Le’Ron McClain is most remembered for his long run against the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. McClain was a really good fullback who wanted desperately to be a running back. McClain was a physical player who played with a ton of heart.

The 3 Best Wide Receivers In Ravens History:

1. Derrick Mason: Mason is one of my all time favorite Ravens, because he gave everything he had to the team. Mason played seven years with the Ravens. He had to put up with Kyle Boller and Troy Smith in his tenure. He had Steve McNair for one year and Joe Flacco for three years. In 2007, Mason caught 103 receptions for 1,037 yards and five touchdowns. The Ravens quarterback play in 2007 was awful, so Mason’s work was incredible.

2. Anquan Boldin: What can you say about Anquan Boldin, other than he was special. Boldin played a huge role in the march for the Super Bowl in 2012. He had a monster postseason with 22 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. The third down and short that he converted late in Super Bowl XLVII was one of the biggest plays in Ravens history,

3. Steve Smith Sr.: Smith Sr. is the best player on this list overall, but Boldin was a Super Bowl hero and Mason gave the Ravens seven good seasons. Smith Sr. was the heart and soul of the offense for the past three seasons. One day he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 3 Best Tight Ends In Ravens History:

1. Todd Heap: Todd Heap was a special player. His numbers would have been special if he had a decent quarterback for most of his career. Secondly injuries plagued Heap. There will never be a more loved player at the tight end position in Baltimore. He was a tough player who routinely sacrificed his body for the team. Heap played in Baltimore for 10 seasons. There are not enough compliments in this world to truly express how good Heap was for the Ravens.

2. Dennis Pitta: Pitta and Joe Flacco have a fantastic chemistry and it results in some big plays. He played a large role in the 2012 playoff run. After recovering and returning from two fractures of his hip, Pitta caught 86 receptions this season.

3. Shannon Sharpe: This is another example of the best player ranking behind players who did more as Ravens. Sharpe may be the best tight end ever to play the game, but he only played two years in Baltimore. Sharpe’s most memorable play is when he took a short pass in the AFC Championship to the house in 2000.

The 3 Best Offensive Tackles In Ravens History:

1. Jonathan Ogden: This was the best left tackle the game has ever seen. Ogden was a legend of the game. He was a fierce run blocker, a fantastic pass protector and he is a great person. Ogden was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. What made Ogden special was his football intelligence. He knew how to deal with every defensive lineman and linebacker.

2. Jared Gaither: Jared Gaither was taken in the supplemental draft in 2008. The Ravens got a couple of good seasons from him before injury changed the course of his career. Other than Ogden, the Ravens have struggled at the offensive tackle position. Gaither could have been a long-term solution with a little better fortune.

3. Michael Oher: Oher, of course is most known as the story in The Blind Side. Oher was a strong right tackle for the Ravens when he was drafted in 2009. When he came into the NFL, he was an unbelievable run blocker. He regressed as a pass protector and the Ravens moved on after 2013.

The 3 Best Guards In Ravens History:

1. Marshall Yanda: Yanda is the second best offensive linemen in Ravens history and like Ogden he could become an inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yanda has gone to the Pro Bowl six straight seasons. He has started 133 games for the Ravens.

2. Ben Grubbs: The Ravens actually took Grubbs ahead of Yanda in the 2007 NFL Draft. Until 2012, Grubbs and Yanda were the best combination at left and right guard, in the NFL. Grubbs made the Pro Bowl in his last year with the Ravens. The New Orleans Saints gave him big money.

3. Kelechi Osemele: The Ravens drafted Osemele in 2012 and he quickly replaced Grubbs. The Ravens won the Super Bowl in Osemele’s rookie season. One of the big reasons the Ravens won was their ability to protect Joe Flacco. Osemele is an amazing talent, who the Ravens needed to reach the peak. There is a reason the Oakland Raiders made him the highest paid guard in NFL history.

The 3 Best Centers In Ravens History:

1. Matt Birk: The center is supposed to be the leader of the offensive line, and from that aspect, nobody did it better than Matt Birk. Birk was a longtime member of the Minnesota Vikings, who came to the Ravens via Free Agency. Birk retired after winning Super Bowl XLVII.

2. Mike Flynn: Mike Flynn was an undrafted free agent who the Ravens made their starting center. Flynn played in 115 games for the Ravens from 1998-2007. He was with the Ravens for Super Bowl XXXV and was one of the most consistent players in Ravens history.

3. Jeremy Zuttah: When the Ravens had to suffer with Gino Gradkowski and A.Q. Shipley at the center position in 2013, it was clear that a change was needed. The next season was when Zuttah entered the scene for Baltimore. Zuttah was an alternate for the Pro Bowl this year.

The 3 Best Defensive Ends In Ravens History:

1. Haloti Ngata: This is one of the true legends of Baltimore football. Ngata was the Ravens most memorable defensive lineman. Now he plays for the Detroit Lions, but he will always be a Raven to us. Ngata was drafted in 2006 and went to five Pro Bowls. He has 483 tackles and 29.5 sacks, not to mention five interceptions, in his career.

2. Michael McCrary: This player was tough and talented. He played a huge role in the historically good 2000 Ravens defense. McCrary went to the Pro Bowl twice and sacked the quarterback 71 times in his career. He had three seasons with double digit sacks and was a phenomenal player against the run.

3. Trevor Pryce: He made his mark as a member of the Denver Broncos but he played from 2006-2010 with the Ravens. Pryce had 13 sacks in his first season in Baltimore. He totaled 25 sacks while wearing purple and black.

The 3 Best Defensive Tackles In Ravens History:

1. Sam Adams: Sam Adams was a 350 pound immovable man. He only played for the Ravens for two seasons but he played an important role in the Ravens history. The 2000 Ravens defense was the best run defense of all-time. Adams clogged the running lanes better than anyone. Adams kept everybody off Ray Lewis, who invoked fear in his opponents.

2. Tony Siragusa: Siragusa is one of the most beloved members of the Ravens Super Bowl XXXV team. Everything I just said about Adams applies to Siragusa. The Ravens historically great defense had two of the biggest men on the planet in the middle of their defensive line. Siragusa is most remembered for his sack of Rich Gannon in the 2000 AFC Championship Game.

3. Brandon Williams: Brandon Williams is much like the two players before him in these rankings. He is a big, run stuffing space eater who demands double teams in the trenches. It clearly looks like the Ravens have a type at this position. This is espescially true when you look at the honorable mention of the list, Kelly Gregg.

The 3 Best Outside Linebackers In Ravens History:

1. Terrell Suggs: How can a player with 114.5 sacks not be ranked number one? Suggs has been with the Ravens since 2003. He has become a great run defender as well as a fearsome pass rusher. Suggs is in the same class as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. He is a once in a lifetime talent who deserves to be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

2. Peter Boulware: 206 tackles, 70 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four Pro Bowls are what is on this Super Bowl Champion’s resume. Peter Boulware was one of the best players on the great 2000 defense. He had three seasons with 10 or more sacks and he was the defensive rookie of the year in 1997.

3. Jarret Johnson: Longevity is the number one reason that Jarret Johnson ranks as one of the best Ravens of all-time. Johnson was with the Ravens from 2003-2011. From 2007 to 2011, he never missed a start. Johnson was a tough player who gave the Ravens an edge, especially against the run.

The 3 Best Inside Linebackers In Ravens History:

1. Ray Lewis:

2. Bart Scott:

3. C.J. Mosley:

The 3 Best Cornerbacks In Ravens History:

1. Chris McAlister: Chris McAlister takes the number one spot on the list, because he played with the Ravens the longest, though Starks is very much his equal. McAlister had 343 tackles and 26 interceptions in his 11 year career. He was the most physical cornerback I have ever seen.

2. Duane Starks: The Ravens 2000 defense was lucky enough to have two great cornerbacks. Starks was the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He recorded 20 of his 25 career interceptions as a Raven. He had three interceptions in the 2000 playoff run, including one he returned for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

3. Jimmy Smith: Boy, did we learn the importance of Jimmy Smith this season. Smith who defended Michael Crabtree in the end zone in Super Bowl XLVII, has been a top tier cornerback for the Ravens. When he is on the field, the defense is dramatically better.

The 3 Best Safeties In Ravens History:

1. Ed Reed: Reed was the greatest ball hawk the game has ever seen. He had 64 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and six sacks to go with his 643 tackles. He was a legend who had at least one pick in each season of his career. Nobody could change a game like number 20.

2. Rod Woodson: If you want to make a Steelers fan mad, ask them who Rod Woodson earned his Super Bowl ring with. Woodson went in the Hall of Fame as a Steeler but he played four seasons with the Ravens. He provided the Super Bowl XXXV team with veteran leadership.

3. Dawan Landry: Dawan Landry edged out Kim Herring and Eric Weddle because of his long tenure with the team. Landry played five years with the Ravens. He had 768 tackles, eight sacks and 13 interceptions in his career.

This article originally appeared on