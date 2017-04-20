Baltimore Ravens: 2017 Schedule Released

After a solid start, it all came apart for the Baltimore Ravens this past season. So how does their 2017 schedule lay out?

Once upon a time in an NFL season not so long ago, the Baltimore Ravens owned a 3-0 record and looked like a team ready to bounce back from a disastrous 5-11 showing in 2015. As we all know, it didn’t quite work out for John Harbaugh and company.

The club would win just five of its remaining 13 contests. With an 8-6 record and still a chance to win the AFC North, the Ravens squandered a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead at Pittsburgh on Christmas night. The results would be a 31-27 loss that wrapped up the AFC North for the Steelers. Baltimore would fall at Cincinnati a week later.

The results were an 8-8 finish and the team missing the playoffs for the third time in four years. This was a club that had reached the postseason in each of Harbaugh’s first five seasons. Now the Ravens look to rebound. How will the upcoming season unfold?

Here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Baltimore Ravens:

Along with their traditional two-game sets within the division, the Ravens have their share of encounters with teams that reached the playoffs in 2016. That includes road tilts with the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders and home dates with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Including their pair of encounters with the Steelers, Baltimore has 10 games vs. teams that finished last season .500 or above.

Despite their shortcomings as of late, we have learned over the years not to count out Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They remains one of the better organizations in the league. But it’s time for the club to snap out of its recent funk.

