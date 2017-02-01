Bad Lip Reading NFL 2017 video heavy on Brady, other top QBs

It’s as hilarious as always, and extra timely this year.

Who stole Tom Brady’s loose change? Is Gronk pregnant? These are just a few of the questions posed in humorous fashion by Bad Lip Reading and its “NFL 2017” video, which you can watch below.

Though the nearly six-minute compilation skewers nearly every team in the NFL (and it might be every team, but we still have a research intern working on that), it appears particularly heavy on Brady clips. That works out nicely considering the signal-caller is about to lead the Patriots into Super Bowl LI.

Opposing QB Matt Ryan of the Falcons makes an appearance, as do Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill and a bunch of other quarterbacks. Jameis Winston wants to know who took his phone, and Aaron Rodgers tells a sideline reporter about a date gone horribly, horribly wrong. Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor never want to let each other go.

Why so many QBs and head coaches? Probably because they’re the easiest to script since the cameras are on them a lot. The Bad Lip Reading use of the player intros from prime time football games is also superb since they feature numerous players looking directly at the camera.

Watch all the way to the end and you’ll be able to impress friends at your Super Bowl party with knowledge of what half of Tom Brady is Hawaiian (spoiler: it’s his Greek half). And no matter which team comes out on top on Sunday, you’re guaranteed not to look at their quarterback in quite the same way again.

