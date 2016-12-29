Back to the Future: Jaguars Interview Ex-Giants Boss Coughlin

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Tom Coughlin met with with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. What is unknown at this point, is for which position Coughlin took an interview. The veteran head coach has an extensive resume and won two Super Bowls with the G-Men in 2008 and 2012. He also received induction into the New York Giants‘ “Ring of Honor” this season.

Head Coach Interview?

NFL.com reported on Dec. 28, 2016, “The team interviewed former Giants and Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin Wednesday. The role, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, could be for the head coaching job or as some type of ‘football czar’ position overseeing operations.”

Overall, Coughlin is tied with Jack Del Rio for the most coaching wins in Jaguars history with 68. He is second behind Steve Owens with 102 victories for the New York Giants.

According to a report on Monday Morning Quarterback on May 16, 2016, Coughlin was itching to get back into coaching before NFL training camps started. “I’ve coached 47 years of my life. You take it away, and that’s not an easy thing to duplicate.”

Back in August, Coughlin accepted a position with the NFL as senior advisor to football operations. After Coughlin’s forced resignation in January 2016 from the G-Men, he declined a front office position with the team

Jaguars Will Interview?

The fit with the Jaguars would seem to be a natural. The franchise desperately needs stability, and Coughlin brings that to the table. Jacksonville has a plethora of young defensive talent including Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack. It also has to decide whether or not Blake Bortles is their franchise quarterback.

Coughlin’s work with a young Eli Manning could be a template to follow.

In four seasons under former Jags head coach Gus Bradley, the team could only muster 14 wins. Enthusiasm in Jacksonville is at an all-time low, which is in direct contrast to the Coughlin era.

Currently, the Jaguars have turned the team over to interim head coach Doug Marrone, after Bradley was fired. Marrone will also likely get an interview.

The team also went in a non-traditional NFL route, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “The Jaguars have hired Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry International to help spearhead their search after meeting with him Wednesday, which could expand their list of candidates, the sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on Dec. 24, 2016.

Whatever role with which the Jaguars engage Coughlin, becomes an immediate step up. In a league where clueless coaches and executive get recycled frequently, Coughlin has a stellar two-team resume.

