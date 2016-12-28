Audio of Derek Carr’s Injury; He Knew Right Away

Audio of the moment Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in his right leg is tough to listen to, as the franchise quarterback of the Oakland Raiders knew right away what had just happened.

When Derek Carr went down early in the 4th quarter which what (at the time) seemed to be a severe lower body injury, you could hear in pin drop inside The Coliseum. The audio of the moment of what would later be confirmed as a broken fibula is tough to listen to, but Inside The NFL on Showtime has the audio.

As JBB Staff Writer Ryan Prime shared on his Twitter account, here is the audio. Listen at your own risk of being very, very sad.

That was rough.

Derek exclaimed on the ground immediately after going down “it’s broke” several times in a row. Walking off the field, he echoed that same sentiment to Jack Del Rio.

Khalil Mack walking him off the field talking to him only adds to the sadness, as does the outro music of the video. Only that one song by Sarah McLachlan would have made it worse.

