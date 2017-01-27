Atlanta throwing insane pep rally for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are going to their second Super Bowl in franchise history, and the city is beyond ready to win a title.

Atlanta is a city known for having a good time, and they aren’t disappointing on Friday. With the team getting ready to leave for Super Bowl week in Houston, the Falcons got one hell of a send off from the home crowd.

For the second time in franchise history, the Falcons are one win away from a title. The last time was 1998, when Atlanta stunned the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, en route to Super Bowl XXXIII. Unfortunately, the Falcons lost to the Denver Broncos, 34-19.

City Hall is ???? downtown for the pep rally. @Cityofatlanta is ready for Super Bowl LI. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/J6GS5mxWKM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 27, 2017

This time around, Atlanta is facing another Hall of Fame quarterback in Tom Brady. However, the Falcons have their own ammo in Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, with the former being the likely MVP this season.

Should the Falcons win it all, this would only be the second professional sports title in Atlanta history. The only other came in 1995, when the Braves beat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series. Despite having multiple NHL teams and the Hawks, Atlanta has never even reached a Final in either of those sports.

This article originally appeared on